This year’s edition of the All World Awards presented by Bill Knight Automotive, which celebrates and honors the best in area high school sports, will be held as scheduled on Thursday night, June 25, but in a different format than in the previous three years due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Instead of a banquet, there will be a virtual ceremony. Award winners will be announced during a video presentation, taking place at Bill Knight Ford, starting at 7 p.m. and broadcast at TulsaWorld.com. Tulsa World columnist Guerin Emig and Bill Knight will host the event.
Athletes of the Year will be revealed in 11 sports conducted during the fall and winter. In addition, the fans of the year winning school will be announced.
“We are delighted to recognize these outstanding student-athletes, despite the circumstances requiring our celebrating their achievements virtually,” said Bernie Heller, Tulsa World Media Co. president. “We, along with Bill Knight Automotive Group and our other gracious sponsors, Tulsa Bone & Joint and Tulsa Tech, salute the class of 2020 All World Award winners and look forward to following their future accomplishments.”
There will be interviews with some of the honorees and a salute to seniors whose spring seasons were cut short due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
World high school writers Barry Lewis and Mike Brown will host a Facebook Live pre-event show at 6:15 p.m. June 25 at Facebook.com/TulsaWorld.
The Twitter watch party of both broadcasts will be available by searching for the hashtag #allworld2020.
In addition, the World will further honor our Athletes of the Year and pay tribute to seniors who didn’t get the chance to complete their careers with a special section in the June 26 edition.
The Athlete of the Year in each sport will receive a scholarship.
Seattle Seahawks receiver and Booker T. Washington graduate Tyler Lockett was scheduled to be the keynote speaker.
“We appreciate Tyler Lockett and his family’s support of the All World Awards and their graciousness as we made changes to the ceremony,” said Michael Peters, Tulsa World sports editor. “Tyler’s message is an important one for high school athletes to hear. We look forward to the day he can deliver that message to our All World athletes in person.”