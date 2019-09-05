If the All-World preseason rankings had 12 players at each position instead of 10, the five players below would have been included instead of being among the last cuts.
Bobby Byers
Cascia Hall, WR, Jr.
Led the Commandos’ receivers last year with 43 catches for 499 yards and four touchdowns. Also averaged 17.1 yards and scored on two of his 10 punt returns. Last week, he had three catches for 28 yards and a fumble recovery in a 38-6 win over Gravette (Arkansas). Cascia coach Joe Medina predicted he will be one of the city’s most dominant players over the next two years.
Wallace Clark
Holland Hall, QB, Jr.
The University of Oklahoma baseball commit started 11 games at QB as a freshman in 2017, filling in for injured Drake Roush. Clark completed 116-of-173 passes for 1,951 yards and 20 TDs to help lead the Dutch to the Class 2A quarterfinals. In baseball last spring, he batted .506 and was a second baseman on the All-World second team.
Aiden Currivean
Metro Christian, DB/WR, Sr.
Last year, had 94 tackles and five interceptions to help the Patriots reach the 2A semifinals. On offense, he had 20 catches for 194 yards and three TDs. Last week, was part of a strong defensive effort that shut down Broken Bow in the Patriots’ 35-9 win.
Braden Hendrix
Berryhill, WR/DB, Sr.
Last year, he had 2,134 all-purpose yards with 15 TDs. Caught 43 passes for 976 yards and 10 TDs. On defense, had 33 tackles and three takeaways. Averaged 25.1 yards on 24 punt returns with four touchdowns. Will open the season Friday against Mannford.
Keuan Parker
B.T. Washington, DB, Jr.
Last year, was often overshadowed being in a secondary that also included three other major college recruits — Dax Hill, JJ Hester and DJ Jones. Had three interceptions and 29 tackles. Has offers from Arkansas, Arkansas State, Baylor, Iowa State, Kansas, Oregon, Temple and Tulsa.