Vian’s increasing momentum after rallying from an early 15-point deficit wasn’t the only adversity facing Metro Christian quarterback Asher Link going into halftime of their Class 2A state football title game Saturday night.
Link, who either passes or rushes on virtually every Metro offensive play, was battling an injured throwing hand.
“I busted it open, I had to get some stitches at halftime,” Link said. “My (right) hand was crushed between a couple helmets, but our crew did a great job wrapping it up for me and I was ready to go in the second half.”
Link and the Patriots were even better offensively after intermission, and they had to be in order to come away with their first football state title as Metro prevailed 42-34 at the University of Central Oklahoma’s Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Overall, Link accounted for 406 yards and six touchdowns. He was 14-of-18 for 137 yards passing in the second half after posting similar totals before halftime. But the big difference for him over the final two quarters was on the ground as he had 15 carries for 129 yards and three TDs after gaining only 6 yards on nine rushes in the first half.
“It’s certainly a testament to the leadership he brings to this ballclub,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said.
Link’s 10-yard TD scamper up the middle snapped a 28-28 tie with 6:43 left. He rarely plays on defense, but was inserted in the secondary on Vian’s ensuing drive and picked off a long pass at the Metro 24. Two plays later, he dashed 65 yards for a touchdown that made it 42-28 with 3:48 remaining.
“I got a block on the edge, broke a leg tackle, saw a crease and just ran as fast I could,” Link said. “I wanted to make sure I wasn’t going to get caught.”
There were, however, still a few tense moments left for the Patriots after Vian scored on Elijah Wright’s 27-yard TD pass to Xavin Lackey with 2:06 left. But Metro linebacker Price Allman recovered the onside kick to seal the outcome.
Allman helped the Patriots’ defense bounce back after giving up TDs of 77 and 78 yards on consecutive snaps in the third quarter. Metro’s defense came up with turnovers on the next two possessions.
“I stepped up and told everyone we needed to lock in, it was our last game, give everything we’ve got, no regrets,” Allman said. “We emphasize being a speed ‘D’ and a very physical and tackling team, and we were tonight.”
For Allman, it was his last football game as he is committed to playing baseball for Oral Roberts University.
“It feels like a dream,” he said.
Allman had eight tackles in the game, second on his team behind Aidan Currivean’s 10. A key play late in the third quarter just after Vian had taken a 28-22 lead was Allman’s 61-yard pass to Currivean, who was tackled at the 4. Allman took a swing lateral from Link before launching the bomb. Link scored the tying TD on the next play.
“We had been practicing all week to put me out to the side,” Allman said. “I knew as soon as I got it I had to throw it up, because their defense was fast. It just wound up being perfect, it was a God moment.”
Metro was one of six undefeated state champions this season, but the only one to go 15-0.
“I couldn’t ask for better teammates to get it done with,” Link said. “It was just a blast.”
All World/All-State deadline near
All World/All-State nomination forms have been emailed to all football head coaches. The deadline to nominate players has been extended to Wednesday. Coaches whose teams played this past weekend have until Thursday to send in nominations. Coaches who have not received a form are encouraged to contact Barry Lewis as soon as possible at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.
Griffin commits to SWOSU
Tanner Griffin, who was the quarterback for three Bixby state championship teams from 2014-16 as he passed for over 3,000 yards each year, announced on Twitter that he has committed to play for Southwestern State. Griffin started his collegiate career playing baseball for Oklahoma State before transferring to play football at Northeastern A&M.
Reception set for BA’s Ellett
Broken Arrow will hold a reception celebrating former athletic director Ken Ellett’s career from 4-5:30 p.m. Wednesday inside the Varsity Club on the second floor of the Varsity Training Center just south of the football stadium. Ellett was Broken Arrow’s AD from 1990-2018 before being promoted to executive director of student programs and is retiring at the end of this semester.
Basketball milestones
Pawnee’s David Page picked up his 700th career win Saturday night, 84-55, over Davenport in the Oilton tournament finals...
Sand Springs’ 5-0 start includes a 75-74 win over Union on Tuesday — the Sandites’ first victory against Union since the 2000-01 season.
Comets add to Hall of Fame
Bishop Kelley announced that its 2020 Athletic Hall of Fame class will include Pat Mandeville, Claire Kelley and Liz Ritchie. Mandeville, a 1972 graduate, was an all-conference tackle. Kelley, a 2013 graduate, was an eight-time state champion in volleyball and soccer. Ritchie won several state titles as a cheer coach. They will be inducted at 2 p.m. Jan. 12.
Obituary
Former McLain baseball standout Johnny Marion Taylor Jr. died Dec. 8 and services were held Saturday at One Church in Glenpool. He was 71. Taylor, a 1966 McLain graduate, was well known in the Tulsa athletic community as a sporting goods salesman for almost 40 years, with his longest stint at Larry Black Sporting Goods. He was the father-in law of Haskell basketball coach Wes Hayes.