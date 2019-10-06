Whit “Chop” Azlin was the U.S. flag bearer as he led his Edison teammates on to the LaFortune Stadium turf Thursday night.
Three hours later, after the Eagles’ 33-14 victory over Bishop Kelley, Azlin left the field saying excitedly to his teammates, “We’re making history.”
The Eagles moved into good position to win their first district title since 1992 after knocking off preseason favorite Kelley. Edison and Coweta are tied for the 5A-3 lead at 2-0 going into their meeting Friday at Coweta.
Edison (4-1), matching its best start since 2005, moves up two slots to No. 3 in the Tulsa World’s Class 5A rankings that were shuffled after Piedmont’s upset win over previous No. 1 Midwest City Carl Albert, which had a 40-game winning streak snapped. Oklahoma City McGuinness moves up to No. 1, followed by Tahlequah, Edison, Piedmont and Carl Albert.
The Eagles haven’t made it to the semifinals since 1966 and never to the championship game, but Azlin is confident Edison can make a deep run into the playoffs.
“We’re doing things that we haven’t done in the past,” Azlin said.
Azlin and the rest of the offensive line starters — Iman Oates, Demetrius Bellows, Gabe Sparkman and Jacob Mulcahy — have already helped Sevion Morrison make a lot of history by breaking all of Edison’s rushing records.
“All five of us communicate, we’re on the same page every play,” said Azlin, a guard who is 6-foot-2 and 270 pounds. “We’re more tuned in as a group than last year. We know all of our assignments and other peoples’ assignments.”
Morrison, after being contained early, broke loose late in the first half with a 64-yard run that set up his tying touchdown. He finished with 25 carries for 225 yards and four TDs.
“I told them (the O-line in the second quarter) we’re either going to fold or go, and they were money from there,” Morrison said. “I congratulate them after every touchdown, I want to keep their heads straight so my head can be straight.”
Azlin, a 2019 5A regional heavyweight wrestling champion, is a three-year starter who has played on both sides of the ball, but is focusing primarily on offense this year.
“He’s the leader of the group and there’s a lot of great things that he can do,” Edison coach Tony Daniels said. “All those guys have done a phenomenal job so far to this point.”
When Azlin was 2 or 3, he got the nickname, “Porkchop” because he loved the movie “Over The Hedge” and one of the characters said “Chop Chop Porkchop.” Azlin wouldn’t stop repeating that for days and it stuck with him. The name later evolved to “Pork” and now to “Chop.”
In two of the past three weeks, Edison defeated teams it lost to last year — Claremore (twice in 2018) and Kelley. The Eagles last beat both those schools in the same year in ‘92.
“We got our revenge and we’ve made a statement,” Azlin said.
Bristow barrels over Oologah
Bristow moves up to No. 7 in the 4A rankings after it racked up 371 rushing yards in a 45-21 win over Oologah.
“Great road district win,” Bristow coach Brett Jones said. “We don’t take those for granted.”
Jalen Fullbright put Bristow (4-1, 2-0 4A-3) in front early on with a 30-yard touchdown run. He would later catch a 33-yard TD pass from Stephen Tolon and score on a 36-yard interception return in the second quarter. D.J. Overstreet churned out 104 yards and three TDs on nine carries for the Purple Pirates.
Blake Salt threw two TD passes for Oologah (2-3, 0-2).
Rare moment
Mustang’s 23-21 victory Friday was the first by a West team against Union at Union-Tuttle Stadium in 26 years.
In a 1993 playoff opener, Marcus Nash had 14 receptions for 201 yards and two TDs to lead Edmond Memorial to a 27-20 upset in a playoff opener at Union. Nash went on to play for the University of Tennessee and was an NFL first-round draft choice. Hodrick Steele also had a big game for Edmond with 182 rushing yards and two TDs, including the winner with 5:53 left.
Union was coached that night by Bill Blankenship, a cousin of current Mustang coach Lee Blankenship. Bill Blankenship, currently coach of 6AI No. 1 Owasso, coached Edmond Memorial in 1990-91.
Just like this year, Union was shut out in the first half and rallied from a double-digit deficit to take a fourth-quarter lead before letting it slip away.
In another similarity between the games, Union’s opponent entered with a .500 record. In ’93, Edmond Memorial went on a deep playoff run before losing to Jenks in the title game.
Mustang’s win was arguably the first by a West team during the regular season at Union. Before Mustang, the state’s western-most teams that had won at Union were Stillwater and Ponca City in the 1985 regular season. Stillwater also won there in ’76.
Mustang rejoins the 6AI rankings at No. 7 while Union falls five slots to No. 8.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.