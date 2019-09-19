Cleveland Browns and former University of Oklahoma quarterback Baker Mayfield is as popular with area high school football players as he is with fans across the state. During the Tulsa World's Fall Sports Photo Day last month, 156 football players responded to a survey asking them, "Who is your favorite athlete?"
Mayfield, the 2017 Heisman Trophy winner, received the most votes -- 16 -- just over 10 percent of the responses. Seventy-eight athletes were named. Adrian Peterson, Tyreek Hill, Antonio Brown and Odell Beckham Jr. got four votes each. Long-retired sports legends Michael Jordan and Walter Payton each received one vote.
Below are the top six vote-getters:
1. Baker Mayfield (16 votes)
What makes Mayfield so popular besides his OU connection and success? Responses included, "Confidence", "Enthusiasm," "His attitude," " He's dangerous," "He is so inspiring and such a great leader," "The love and passion he plays with," and "Rises to the occasion when no one believes in him." He's much more popular than his OU Heisman-winning successor, Arizona Cardinals rookie Kyler Murray, who got just two votes.
2. J.J. Watt (8)
The Houston Texans' five-time All-Pro defensive end was the 2017 Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year and 2017 Sports Illustrated Sportsman of the Year. Players like him "Because of his intensity," "He never quits and works hard," "He's all-around amazing," "He helps the poor," and "Because he was a walk-on (at Wisconsin)."
3. Ray Lewis (7)
The Pro Football Hall of Fame linebacker was selected to 13 Pro Bowls during his 17 seasons with the Baltimore Ravens from 1997-2012, closing his career with his second Super Bowl victory. Responses favoring him included, "He's more mental than physical," and "He was a smaller linebacker but hit like a truck."
T4. Tom Brady (6)
The New England Patriots quarterback is a six-time Super Bowl champion and four-time Super Bowl MVP. Except for Mayfield, he is the most popular QB in the survey. Others mentioned were Aaron Rodgers (three), Drew Brees (two), Cam Newton (two), Patrick Mahomes (two), Dak Prescott (one), Philip Rivers (one) and Josh Allen (one). Retired QBs Peyton Manning and Doug Flutie got one vote each.
T4. Aaron Donald (6)
The Los Angeles Rams defensive tackle has been a Pro Bowl selection five times, the NFL Defensive Player of the Year the past two seasons and the NFL sacks leader in 2018. He edged out the Denver Broncos' Von Miller as the second-most popular active defensive player in the survey. The only other defensive player with more than one vote was Jalen Ramsey (two).
T4. LeBron James (6)
The four-time NBA MVP, three-time NBA champion and 15-time All-Star Game selection is still the favorite basketball player for area football athletes even after a rough year with the Los Angeles Lakers. Former Oklahoma City Thunder guard Russell Westbrook ranks second among the NBA players with four votes.
Other active NBA players who received votes included Kevin Durant (two) and Steph Curry (one). Kobe Bryant, who retired in 2016, got two votes.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World