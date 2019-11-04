All games are at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. District 6AII-2: No. 4 Muskogee (8-1, 5-1) at No. 1 Bixby (9-0, 6-0)
The outlook: Can Muskogee become the first team to even seriously threaten Bixby this season? This rivalry does have a history of exciting finishes. The winner is the district champion and the loser is the runner-up.
Key matchup: Muskogee's Jimmie Coleman is 6A's leading rusher with 1,458 yards and 17 touchdowns. Bixby's Mason Williams is 6A's top passer with 2,553 yards and 37 TDs. Last year, Williams passed for 318 yards and five TDs, including four in the first half to Brennan Presley in a 51-7 win over Muskogee. Presley has 57 catches for 1,118 yards and 20 TDs this season.
Notable: Bixby averages 60 points per game while Muskogee allows 13. Muskogee scores 37.7 points and Bixby gives up 9.2.
Series history: Bixby also won 38-23 in 2017, but Muskogee triumphed 45-42 in 2016 after Bixby prevailed 48-41 in overtime in 2015. Bixby won 57-28 in 2014, but Muskogee upset the Spartans 46-42 in Week 10 in 2013 to keep the Spartans from making the playoffs.
Notable: Loren Montgomery of Bixby and Rafe Watkins of Muskogee have combined for eight state titles -- four each -- as head coaches.
2. 2A-3: No. 6 Beggs (8-1, 6-0) at No. 1 Sperry (9-0, 6-0)
The outlook: This showdown for a district title also is a rematch of last year's state title game.
Key matchup: Each team has successfully filled the void left by the graduation of a standout starting QB. Beggs' Dusty Pendergrass and Sperry's Cooper Park have each thrown for 19 TDs. Other key players include Sperry's Bryce Carter and Kohlby Foster, and Beggs' Kendal Daniels and Easton Davis. Foster, a big-play receiver, had two key interceptions in last year's state final.
Notable: In six district games, Beggs has scored at least 70 points four times while Sperry has allowed a total of 39 points.
Quotable: Beggs coach David Tenison -- "Sperry has a tremendous group of senior-led kids -- they are big, physical and fast. They don't make mistakes. We've gotten better every week. We've got to play clean and not make mistakes."
Sperry coach Robert Park -- “Big game with Beggs this week and we are excited. They are playing very well and it should be a classic."
Series history: Sperry leads 6-4 and has won five of the last six meetings. Beggs won 35-21 in Week 10 last year, but Sperry won 35-14 in the title game. Before last year, the teams had not met since 2009.
3. 6AI-1: No. 10 Westmoore (6-3, 3-3) at No. 6 Jenks (5-4, 4-2)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
The outlook: If Norman defeats Edmond Santa Fe, Jenks has a chance to finish second in the district with a win, but misses the playoffs with a loss, while Westmoore qualifies for the postseason with a win. If Santa Fe wins, Jenks finishes third and Westmoore misses the playoffs.
Notable: Jenks has lost three home games -- the last time that happened was 1988 -- when it lost four at home and was also the last time it has missed the playoffs.
Series history: Jenks won 28-17 last year at Westmoore. The Trojans have won 11 in a row in the series since the Jaguars' 14-10 victory in the 2002 semifinals -- the last time a West-side team defeated Jenks before last week's 33-30 loss to Edmond Santa Fe.
4. 3A-4: Verdigris (7-2, 5-1) at No. 4 Berryhill (9-0, 6-0)
The outlook: Berryhill's senior class tries to finish with a perfect 40-0 regular-season record. This is a showdown for the district title. Verdigris has won five in a row.
Key players: Verdigris' Toby Willis has 43 catches for 1,009 yards and 13 TDs. Arkansas State commit Austin Woods makes an impact on both sides of the line for Verdigris. Berryhill's Jake Miller has thrown for over 2,000 yards and Chase Burke has surpassed 1,000 rushing yards.
Series history: Berryhill is 7-0 since the series started in 2012, including a 55-26 win last year. Braden Hendrix had five catches for 236 yards and three TDs for Berryhill.
5. 6AII-1: No. 3 Del City (8-1, 6-0) at No. 2 Stillwater (9-0, 6-0)
The outlook: A district title game. The winner opens the playoffs hosting Sapulpa or Ponca City while the loser will host Booker T. Washington.
Key players: Each team has a three-year starter at quarterback. Del City's Quinlan Ganther is a run-pass threat who has accounted for more than 2,000 yards and 23 TDs. Stillwater's Gunnar Gundy has passed for 2,401 yards and 34 TDs. Qwontrel Walker, who has rushed for 1,340 yards and 22 TDs this year, produced 277 yards and four TDs in last year's 35-21 comeback win at Del City.
Series history: Stillwater leads 6-1. Before last year, the teams had not met since 2007. Del City's only win was 15-14 in 1965.
Best of the rest
• 2A-3: Haskell (4-5, 3-3) at Kiefer (4-5, 3-3): A winner-take-all game for the district's fourth and final playoff spot. The winner will open the playoffs at No. 2 Metro Christian. Last year, Kiefer won 37-36 to keep Haskell from earning a playoff berth.
• 3A-3: No. 2 Lincoln Christian (9-0, 6-0) at No. 8 Checotah (8-1, 6-0): This showdown for a district title should be Lincoln's closest game since defeating Stigler 49-21 in Week 4.
• A-5: No. 6 Pawnee (9-0, 6-0) at No. 4 Pawhuska (9-0, 6-0) — The Huskies look to avenge last year's 44-18 loss at Pawnee in this battle for a district title.
• 5A-3: McAlester (4-4, 4-2) at No. 9 Bishop Kelley (6-3, 5-1) -- The winner finishes second in the district and hosts a playoff opener.
• 6AII-2: No. 6 Sapulpa (6-3, 3-3) at Ponca City (4-5, 2-4) — Sapulpa qualifies for the playoffs with a win. Ponca City qualifies with a 10-point win if Bartlesville defeats Shawnee or any win if Shawnee wins.
• 4A-3: No. 5 Wagoner (7-2, 5-1) at Cleveland (6-3, 4-2) — The winner finishes second in the district and hosts a playoff opener.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World