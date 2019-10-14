All games are 7 p.m. Thursday, unless noted.
1. District 3A-4: No. 5 Berryhill (6-0, 3-0) at No. 8 Cascia Hall (4-2, 3-0)
The outlook: Berryhill’s regular-season winning streak is at 36 heading into this showdown between district co-leaders. Cascia’s Ray Siegfried II Stadium has been involved in two notable games involving streaks during this decade — Holland Hall snapped Cascia’s 41-game winning streak there in 2010 and Cascia gave Wagoner its last loss there before the Bulldogs launched their state-record, 48-game winning streak in 2014.
Key players: Both quarterbacks are improving every week. Berryhill’s Jacob Miller has passed for 1,494 yards and 18 touchdowns this season. Cascia’s Jaxon Henderson was 19-of-24 for 220 yards and four TDs last week at Vinita. For the season, Henderson has passed for 1,214 yards and 14 TDs. Cascia’s Zach Uhren had nine catches and two TDs last week, improving his season totals to 33 receptions for 459 yards and eight TDs. He also had two interceptions last week and a 34-yard kickoff return. Berryhill’s Chase Burke has rushed for 781 yards and 12 TDs this season. Braden Hendrix is the Chiefs’ leading receiver with 27 catches for 522 yards and eight TDs. Berryhill’s Dawson James has seven TD catches this year and on defense has picked off 15 passes since the start of last season.
Series history: James had one of Berryhill’s two Pick-6s in a 28-0 win last year. That was the team’s first meeting since 2011. Before the series was interrupted, Cascia Hall won the last six, including 21-0 in the 2009 3A state final.
2. 6AI-2: No. 9 Moore (4-2, 3-0) at No. 6 Union (2-4, 1-2)
The outlook: Can Union build on its 31-7 win last Friday against Putnam North? Moore is tied for the district lead while Union is tied for fifth.
Key players: Kansas commit Daniel “Deuce” Hishaw Jr. is a dual-threat QB for Moore. He has accounted for 1,533 yards and 18 TDs this season. Union QB Rovaughn Banks had four TDs in his first start last week. Moore’s Jayce Gardner has rushed for 929 yards and nine TDs.
Series history: Union leads 6-0 after a 55-12 win last year.
3. 6AI-1: No. 10 Edmond Santa Fe (4-2, 2-1) at No. 2 Broken Arrow (5-1, 3-0)
The outlook: Broken Arrow can virtually clinch the district title with a win, as its following three opponents have a combined 2-16 record. Santa Fe, however, could produce a four-way tie for the district lead if it pulls off the upset.
Key players: Santa Fe dual-threat QB Jorgen Olsen has accounted for 1,444 yards and 14 TDs. Broken Arrow’s offensive line — led by Oklahoma commit Andrew Raym — is paving the way for big games from the Tigers’ running backs, whether its Kejuan Tolbert, who rushed for 306 yards over two games before an ankle injury sidelined him last week, as Sanchez Banks rushed for 204 yards and four TDs. Mykal Matthews, the No. 3 back, added 162 yards.
Series history: Broken Arrow leads 6-2, including 35-7 last year. Santa Fe won 18-6 in 2016.
4. 5A-4: No. 2 Tahlequah (6-0, 3-0) at No. 10 Pryor (5-1, 3-0)
The outlook: The winner will hold sole possession of the district lead.
Key matchup: Tahlequah running back Dae Dae Leathers against the Pryor defense. Leathers has rushed for 959 yards and 11 TDs this season. He had 167 yards and two TDs in a 35-7 win over Pryor last year. Pryor has allowed only 64 points over the past four games after giving up 79 in its first two.
Notable: Tahlequah is 6-0 for the first time since 1991. Pryor is 5-1 for the first time since 2011.
Series history: Tahlequah has won five in a row since Pryor’s 41-15 victory in 2013.
5. 4A-3: Oologah (3-3, 1-2) at No. 4 Wagoner (5-1, 3-0)
The outlook: Wagoner looks to avenge one of last year’s most notable upsets as Oologah won 18-15 in overtime. These teams met in three consecutive 4A state title games — all won by Wagoner — from 2014-16.
Series history: Wagoner leads 16-4 (counting Oologah’s forfeited 2014 regular-season win) and is 14-1 under coach Dale Condict.
Best of the rest
• 4A-4: No. 5 Broken Bow (5-1, 3-0) at No. 9 Central (5-1, 2-1) at Webster’s Milton Stadium. Central looks to bounce back from a 50-8 loss at Poteau, which is tied with Broken Bow for the district lead.
• 4A-3: No. 10 Cleveland (4-2, 2-1) at Catoosa (2-4, 2-1) — The winner will be in great position to qualify for the playoffs. Catoosa is coming off two consecutive close wins.
• 3A-4: Inola (4-2, 2-1) at Verdigris (4-2, 2-1) — Look for another thriller similar to Verdigris’ 14-7 overtime win over Inola last year.
• 6AII-1: No. 9 Lawton (4-2, 1-2) at No. 2 Stillwater (6-0, 3-0) — Stillwater walked off with a 23-20 win at Lawton last year as Gunnar Gundy connected with Anthony Bland on a TD pass on an untimed down.
• 5A-3: Claremore (3-3, 2-1) at Memorial (0-6, 0-3): A rare chance to watch a weekday high school football game during the day — the opening kickoff is at noon. It’s the opener of a LaFortune Stadium doubleheader Thursday as Hale meets 5A No. 3 Edison in the nightcap. Both games are on YurView (Cox 1333).