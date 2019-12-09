1. Class 2A final: No. 2 Metro Christian (14-0) vs. No. 3 Vian (13-1)
When: 7 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
The outlook: Can Metro Christian finish off a perfect season and win its first state title? Or will Vian capture its first gold ball since 1971? This is the first-ever meeting between these programs that are perennial contenders.
Key players: Metro quarterback Asher Link, who either passed or ran on 55 of the Patriots’ 59 offensive plays in the semifinals, has accounted for 4,975 yards and 67 touchdowns this season. Vian’s Xavin Lackey rushed for 113 yards and three TDs in the semifinals against Kingston.
Notable: Vian’s only loss was 25-18 to 3A champion Lincoln Christian.
Quotable: Metro coach Jared McCoy — “Vian is really good and talented.”
2. Class B final: No. 1 Regent Prep (14-0) vs. No. 2 Shattuck (13-0)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
Where: Charles W. Sheid Stadium, Oklahoma City (Western Heights)
The outlook: A rematch of Shattuck’s 42-26 win in last year’s title game. Regent looks to complete the final step to the Class B summit in only its fourth year in the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association. Shattuck tries to remain 8-man football’s premier program with its 11th state title since 2003, third in a row and fourth in five years.
Key players: In four playoff games, Regent’s Braden Gilbert has completed 58-of-77 passes for 1,111 yards and 18 TDs, and he has rushed for eight touchdowns. Regent’s Jack Wright has 22 catches for 505 yards and eight TDs in the playoffs.
Notable: All of Regent’s 14 games have been shortened due to the 45-point mercy rule. Shattuck has played nine games that have gone the distance.
3. Class A final: No. 1 Cashion (13-0) vs. No. 6 Ringling (12-1)
When: 1 p.m. Saturday
Where: Wantland Stadium, Edmond
The outlook: For the third time in this decade, Cashion is in the state final looking for its first gold ball since 1981. Ringling seeks its first state title since 2012.
Series history: Cashion leads 2-1, including a 26-6 win in the 2015 semifinals. The teams split playoff games in 2010-11.