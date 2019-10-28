1. District 6AI-1: No. 5 Edmond Santa Fe (6-2, 4-1) at No. 2 Jenks (5-3, 4-1)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
The outlook: Santa Fe can win the district with victories over Jenks and Norman. Although Jenks is in a three-way tie with Santa Fe and Broken Arrow for the district lead, it’s likely that the best Jenks can do is finish second due to tiebreakers. Both Jenks and Santa Fe still need a win to clinch a playoff berth and each has a challenging opponent in Week 10.
Key players: Santa Fe quarterback Jorgen Olsen is a run-pass threat, as he has accounted for 1,934 yards and 15 touchdowns. His favorite receiver is Talyn Shettron, who has 46 catches for 566 yards and four TDs. Shettron has been offered by Arkansas and Oklahoma State. Jenks quarterback Stephen Kittleman has completed 102-of-155 passes for 1,559 yards and 13 TDs. Jenks’ Will Cox has rushed for 661 yards and scored 13 TDs, including 11 in the last three games.
Notable: Jenks’ first state title team from 1979 will be honored during the game.
Series history: Jenks leads 10-0 after a 49-8 win last year — when the teams entered the game with the identical rankings as they have currently. The teams also met in the 2003 state final that Jenks won 17-10.
2. 6AI-2: No. 8 Moore (5-3, 4-1) at No. 1 Owasso (8-0, 5-0)
When: 7:30 p.m. Friday
The outlook: Owasso clinches the district title with a win. Moore can win the district with victories over Owasso and Mustang.
Key players: Moore quarterback Daniel Hishaw Jr., a Kansas commit, is a run-pass threat who has accounted for 2,036 yards and 29 TDs. He produced 296 yards and five TDs in last year’s 43-31 win over Owasso. Rams QB Cole Dugger is playing at a consistently high level every week. He has completed 105-of-169 passes for 2,025 yards and 25 TDs. Owasso tight end Mario Kirby has scored on eight of his 18 catches. Kirby had eight receptions and two TDs last year against Moore.
Series history: Moore leads 4-3. Owasso won 52-6 in 2017 and Moore prevailed 45-36 in 2016.
3. 5A-4: No. 6 Collinsville (6-2, 4-1) at No. 9 Skiatook (5-3, 3-2)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
The outlook: The Highway 20 rivalry has produced many thrilling games and this has the potential to be another as again there are high stakes for their meeting. The winner likely finishes second in 5A-4 and hosts a home playoff game.
Notable: With a few breaks, both teams could be undefeated. Collinsville has lost in overtime and by one point. Skiatook’s three losses are by a combined 17 points.
Series history: Collinsville won 17-3 last year. Six of the last 11 meetings have been decided by 8 points or less. The teams split Week 10 meetings in 2016-17 with the loser being eliminated from reaching the playoffs. Collinsville won 23-3 in the 2015 semifinals. Collinsville has won 11 of the past 15 games in the rivalry that dates back to 1921.
4. 4A-4: Fort Gibson (3-5, 3-2) at No. 9 Central (6-2, 3-2)
When/Where: 7 p.m. Thursday at Webster’s Milton Stadium
The outlook: The winner will make the playoffs and the loser won’t.
Key players: Fort Gibson’s Tavien Woodworth is one of the state’s rushing leaders with 1,529 yards and 16 TDs. Last year, Woodworth had 21 rushes for 223 yards and two TDs in a 49-20 win over Central. The Braves have one of 4A’s top passing combinations — QB KT Owens and receiver Trae Washington. Richardson caught seven of Owens’ nine completions last week for 316 of the 389 yards and four of the five TDs in a 57-24 win at Stilwell.
Series history: Fort Gibson leads 3-0, including a 35-32 road thriller in 2015.
5. 6AII-2: Sand Springs (2-6, 1-4) at No. 6 Sapulpa (5-3, 2-3)
When: 7 p.m. Friday
The outlook: Can the Sandites pull off a stunning upset in the Highway 97 rivalry for the second consecutive year? In 2018, Sand Springs entered with a 2-6 record and Sapulpa was 6-2, but the Sandites prevailed 48-34. Sapulpa is playing for a postseason berth while the Sandites are playing for pride.
Series history: Sand Springs has dominated the rivalry in recent years with five consecutive wins and 10 in the past 13 games. The series dates back to at least 1922.
Best of the rest
All games at 7 p.m. Friday
• 6AII-2: Bartlesville (2-6, 2-3) at No. 4 Muskogee (7-1, 4-1) — Muskogee needs a win to set up a showdown for the district title in Week 10 at Bixby. Bartlesville is in a three-way tie for the fourth and final playoff spot. Bartlesville coach Jason Sport said this district race “is as wild as the zoo.” YurView (Cox cable 1333) will televise the game.
• 5A-3: Bishop Kelley (5-3, 4-1) at Coweta (4-4, 3-2) — Kelley clinches second with wins over Coweta and McAlester. The Comets defeated Coweta 35-21 last year. Prior to that, their previous six meetings had all been thrillers — including Kelley’s 47-46 win in 2014.
• 6AII-2: Ponca City (4-4, 2-3) at No. 5 B.T. Washington (4-4, 3-2) — Each team is coming off a close loss.
• 5A-4: Pryor (5-3, 3-2) at Claremore (4-4, 3-2) — The winner is in good shape to make the playoffs and the loser may not qualify.
• 2A-5: No. 10 Spiro (7-1, 4-1) at Holland Hall (6-2, 4-1) — The winner will finish second in the district and host a playoff opener.
• 3A-3: Seminole (3-5, 1-4) at Webster (0-8, 0-5) — For the fifth consecutive week, Seminole’s Mike Snyder is trying to become the state’s all-time coaching wins leader. His 364th win is likely Friday as Webster has lost each of its games by at least 40 points.