All games are 7 p.m. Friday
1. District 6AI-1: No. 3 Jenks (4-3, 3-1) at No. 2 Norman (6-1, 3-1)
The outlook: With three weeks left, there is a five-way tie for first place in the district. One of those teams won’t make the playoffs. For both Jenks and Norman, their final three games are against teams included in the first-place tie.
Key players: Each team has a quarterback playing at a high level. Jenks’ Stephen Kittleman completed 37-of-52 passes for 667 yards and eight touchdowns over the past three weeks as the Trojans averaged 58.3 points against the three teams not in the first-place tie. Norman’s Cade Horton has connected on 120-of-179 passes for 2,076 yards and 18 TDs this season. He also has rushed for 629 yards and nine TDs.
Notable: Both teams’ only loss was to Broken Arrow — Jenks 17-15 and Norman 35-13.
Series history: Jenks leads 7-1, including a 42-20 win last year. Norman’s lone win was 14-8 in the 1992 semifinals.
2. 6AI-2: No. 1 Owasso (7-0, 4-0) at No. 4 Mustang (5-2, 3-1)
The outlook: This will be the first meeting as head coaches between first cousins Bill Blankenship (Owasso) and Lee Blankenship (Mustang). Bill has been a role model and mentor for Lee. It is the first of three games in a row for Owasso against teams that are currently 3-1 in the district.
TV: YurView (Cox 1333)
Key players: Owasso quarterback Cole Dugger has completed 93-of-150 passes for 1,816 yards and 23 TDs. Mustang QB Hayden Conrad, who is 6-foot-6 and 220 pounds, is having a strong season with his signature play being a 29-yard TD pass to Chris Doran with 15 seconds left for a 23-21 win at Union.
Series history: Owasso leads 3-2, including a 35-10 win last year, but is 0-2 at Mustang with losses 40-21 in 2016 and 21-14 in ‘15.
3. 4A-3: No. 3 Bristow (6-1, 4-0) at No. 4 Wagoner (6-1, 4-0)
The outlook: A battle for sole possession of the district lead.
Notable: Both teams have five-game winning streaks after nearly identical Week 2 losses — Wagoner’s 42-41 at Pryor and Bristow’s 43-42 at Savannah, Missouri.
Series history: Last year’s game was the first meeting and it was a thriller as Wagoner prevailed 29-28 in overtime. Wagoner never led until the final play. Wagoner defensive back Drew Mills had a game-changing fumble return for the tying TD that led to the game going into overtime.
4. 6AII-2: No. 3 B.T. Washington (4-3, 3-1) at No. 5 Muskogee (6-1, 3-1)
The outlook: Muskogee, coming off a stunning loss at Shawnee, needs a win to set up a showdown for the district title against Bixby in Week 10. Washington can virtually wrap up second place and a quarterfinal home playoff game with a win.
Key matchups: Muskogee running back Jimmie Coleman against the Hornets defense led by linebacker Krishawn Brown. Coleman is the area’s rushing leader with 1,382 yards and 17 TDs, Brown has 90 tackles and scored on a fumble return in last week’s 48-6 win over Sapulpa, which was held to 53 yards.
Series history: Washington has won five of the last six meetings, including 47-26 last year. Muskogee’s last win was in 2016, 23-7. The Hornets’ state titles in 2008 and ‘10 included playoff victories over current Muskogee coach Rafe Watkins, who was Guthrie’s coach. Muskogee defeated Washington 14-12 in the 1986 large-school state final.
5. 2A-5: No. 10 Holland Hall (6-1, 4-0) at No. 3 Vian (6-1, 4-0)
The outlook: Vian can virtually wrap up a district title while Holland Hall can win the district with victories over Vian and next week against Spiro.
Series history: Holland Hall has rallied in the final minute on kicks by Alex Felkins in each of the two previous meetings. Felkins’ extra point capped a fourth-quarter comeback from a 20-point deficit for a 27-26 win in a 2016 playoff game and his 36-yard field goal as time expired last year gave Holland Hall a 15-14 win. But Felkins can’t beat Vian again — he’s at Columbia, where on Monday he was named the Ivy League’s special teams player of the week for the second time this fall.
Best of the rest
• 5A-3: No. 3 Edison (6-1, 4-0) at McAlester (3-3, 3-1) — Each team won at Coweta in the past two weeks — Edison 22-21 and McAlester 48-18.
• 5A-4: Memorial (0-7, 0-4) at Rogers (0-7, 0-4) at S.E. Williams Stadium — This will be the happiest night of the season for one of these teams.
• 6AI-1: Norman North (1-6, 1-3) at No. 6 Union (3-4, 2-2) — Norman North’s only win was 23-20 at Mustang, which won 23-21 at Union.
• 4A-4: No. 3 Poteau (6-1, 4-0) at No. 5 Broken Bow (6-1, 4-0) — The winner will likely capture the district.
• 5A-4: No. 10 Pryor (5-2, 3-1) at No. 6 Collinsville (5-2, 3-1) — These teams are in a three-way tie for second in the district behind Tahlequah.
• 5A-4: Skiatook (4-3, 2-2) at No. 9 Claremore (4-3, 3-1) — Skiatook, coming off two consecutive shutout wins, needs a victory to have a realistic shot at the playoffs. Claremore edged Skiatook 17-14 in overtime last year.
— Barry Lewis, Tulsa World