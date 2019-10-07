All games are 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. 6AII-2: No. 5 Sapulpa (4-1, 1-1) at No. 3 Muskogee (5-0, 2-0)
The outlook: A rematch of one of last year’s most exciting games as Sapulpa defeated Muskogee 49-48 in overtime. This year’s winner will likely be assured of hosting a playoff game.
Key players: Most of the top players return from last year’s classic and are having strong seasons. For Sapulpa — quarterback Eli Williams, running back/linebacker Marcus Esparza and RB/defensive back Te’Zohn Taft. Williams accounted for 363 yards and six TDs in last year’s game. Esparza had 15 solo tackles, completed a 36-yard pass, rushed for 49 yards and a TD, and averaged 31.8 yards on five punts. Taft blocked an extra-point kick to end the game. He also had 12 touches for 188 yards and two TDs and seven solo tackles. For Muskogee — quarterback Ty Williams accounted for 413 yards and four TDs. Running back Jimmie Coleman had 201 total yards and two TDs. Both teams are coming off big offensive games — Sapulpa defeated Bartlesville 55-40 and Muskogee dominated Sand Springs 54-6.
Series history: Before last year, Muskogee won four in a row after Sapulpa’s 38-21 victory in 2013. The series dates back to at least 1914.
2. 6AI-1: No. 1 Broken Arrow (4-1, 2-0) at No. 5 Westmoore (5-0, 2-0)
When/Site: 7:05 p.m. Thursday at Moore Stadium
TV: YurView (Cox 1333)
The outlook: The winner will take over sole possession of the district lead. For the second consecutive week, Broken Arrow faces an undefeated West team that looks to show it’s a contender instead of a pretender.
Key players: For Broken Arrow — Kejuan Tolbert has rushed for 304 yards and four TDs over the past two games. Wide receiver/DB Isaiah Keller continues to be a big playmaker as he had four catches for 118 yards and a TD plus a 45-yard interception return last week against No. 6 Norman. For Westmoore — quarterback Dayton Wolfe has passed for 1,600 yards and 18 TDs, including the winning bomb to Andrew Metcalf with 35 seconds left in last week’s 33-26 win over Edmond Memorial.
Notable: Broken Arrow will likely be without Oregon commit DB Myles Slusher, who is battling a high ankle sprain and ended last week’s game on crutches after shutting down Norman standout Andrew Young for three quarters. The Tigers’ pass defense has been much more effective this year when Slusher has been on the field.
Quotable: Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said, “We’re going to be chasing another quarterback, he (Wolfe) is a real good athlete who can run around and buy time, so we’re going to have to contain him.”
Series history: Broken Arrow leads 7-0, including a 69-10 win last year — all since 2012.
3. 5A-4: No. 2 Tahlequah (5-0, 2-0) at No. 6 Collinsville (4-1, 2-0)
The outlook: These teams are tied for the district lead with Pryor.
Key matchup: Tahlequah running back Dae Dae Leathers against the Collinsville defense. Last year, Leathers entered with 1,020 rushing yards in his first five games, but was held to 22 on 14 carries as Collinsville romped 43-8. Leathers has rushed for 756 yards and nine TDs this season.
Series history: Collinsville has won six of the past seven meetings. Tahlequah won 31-21 in 2017.
4. District 6AI-2: No. 8 Union (1-4, 0-2) at No. 3 Putnam North (5-0, 2-0)
The outlook: Union needs a win to avoid a scenario where it would likely have to win all of its last four games just to make the playoffs. Putnam North is tied with Owasso and Moore for the district lead.
Notable: Putnam North entered the season with one of 6AI’s best offenses and it has lived up to expectations, averaging 45.6 points. But its defense has been better than projected, giving up only 8.8 points. Union is 1-4 for the first time since 1978.
Series history: Last year, Putnam North also entered with a 5-0 record, but lost 52-7 at Union, which leads the series 7-1. Putnam North’s only win was in the 2001 semifinals.
5. B-8: Watts (5-0, 0-0) at No. 1 Regent Prep (5-0, 0-0)
The outlook: Regent’s Jack Wright needs one TD catch to set the national career record in this district opener between undefeated teams. Wright has 95 TD catches and is tied with Kirby Moore, who set the record for Prosser (Washington) from 2006-08. Kirby Moore is Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore’s younger brother.
Notable: Both teams also entered last year’s meeting with 5-0 records — Regent won 57-12.
Series history: Regent leads 2-1. Watts won 76-29 in 2014 and Regent prevailed 64-56 in 2015.
Best of the rest
• 4A-4: No. 6 Central (5-0, 2-0) at No. 3 Poteau (4-1, 2-0) — These teams are tied with Broken Bow for the district lead. The Braves look for their first 6-0 start since 1996.
• 6AII-1: No. 7 Choctaw (3-2, 1-1) at No. 2 Stillwater (5-0, 2-0) — Stillwater quarterback Gunnar Gundy is having an incredible season — he has completed 90-of-123 passes for 1,382 yards and 20 TDs.
• 5A-3: No. 3 Edison (4-1, 2-0) at Coweta (3-2, 2-0): Coweta looks to avenge last year’s 49-20 loss when Edison’s Sevion Morrison had his breakout game with 27 carries for 419 yards and six TDs.
• 4A-3: No. 10 Cleveland (4-1, 2-0) at No. 7 Bristow (4-1, 2-0): These teams are tied for the district lead with Wagoner. Bristow won last year’s meeting, 55-28.
• 6AI-1: No. 10 Yukon (2-3, 1-1) at No. 4 Jenks (2-3, 1-1), 7:30 p.m.: Jenks has won all seven meetings, including 48-17 last year and 56-8 in the 1997 state final.
BONUS OUT-OF-AREA GAME
• 4A-2: No. 2 Bethany (5-0, 2-0) at No. 1 Tuttle (5-0, 2-0), 7:30 p.m.: A blockbuster rematch of Tuttle’s 35-28 win in last year’s state final. Tuttle also won in the regular-season, 30-7.