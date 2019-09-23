All games are district openers and scheduled Friday, 7 p.m. unless noted.
1. 6AI-2: No. 3 Union (1-2) at No. 1 Owasso (3-0)
The outlook: Although Owasso has enjoyed some success in this decade against Union, including a win in the 2017 state final, this is the first time in this century that the Rams have entered the game as a clear favorite when facing the Redskins.
Kickoff: 7:30 p.m.
Key players: Both starting quarterbacks, Union’s JD Geneva and Owasso’s Cole Dugger, were playing 5A football last season — Geneva at Coweta and Dugger at Collinsville. Dugger is off to a great start as he has passed for 812 yards, rushed for 112 and accounted for nine touchdowns. Geneva had a sensational opener with five TD passes, but has thrown for only a combined 89 yards in the past two games. It will be hard for Union to beat Owasso without an effective passing attack.
Notable: Owasso is ranked No. 23 nationally by USA Today. ... Both head coaches, Owasso’s Bill Blankenship and Union’s Kirk Fridrich, were once head coaches for their opponent.
Series history: Union has won six of the past seven meetings, including 21-0 last year. The teams split in 2017 — Owasso won 21-14 in the state final while Union prevailed 44-41 in double overtime in Week 4. This is Union’s first visit to Owasso since the Redskins’ 59-3 win in 2016. Owasso won at Union in 2011 and ‘12.
2. District 6AI-1: No. 2 Broken Arrow (2-1) at No. 4 Jenks (1-2)
The outlook: Both teams are coming off losses in this rematch of Broken Arrow’s 28-20 win in last year’s state title game.
TV: YurView (Cox 1333)
Kickoff: 7:35 p.m.
Key players: Broken Arrow’s secondary, led by Myles Slusher and Bryce Mattioda, and Jenks’ Will Cox. In what has the potential to be a low-scoring game, turnovers could be the difference. Mattioda had a pivotal interception in last year’s 28-13 regular-season win over Jenks and Slusher produced a game-saving interception in the state final. Broken Arrow’s secondary really missed Slusher when he was sidelined in the Week 2 loss to Owasso. Cox also is a playmaker in the secondary, and can be effective as a running back or as he showed in the Week 2 loss to Union, as a quarterback if needed.
Series history: Before Broken Arrow’s sweep last year, Jenks had won six of the past seven meetings and 13 of the past 15. Broken Arrow lost 62-24 in its last visit to Jenks in 2016, but won there in 2015. Jenks later defeated Broken Arrow in the 2015 state final.
3. 6AII-2: No. 3 Sapulpa (3-0) at No. 1 Bixby (3-0)
The outlook: Is Sapulpa a legitimate title contender? This game should answer that question. Last year, Sapulpa also was 3-0 going into its district opener against Bixby and was crushed, 45-0.
Key players: Bixby junior Mason Williams has passed for 955 yards and 17 TDs. Last year, he was 10-of-11 for 272 yards in the first half against Sapulpa. Top Bixby receiver Brennan Presley caught two long TD passes against Sapulpa last year and had 239 total yards. In 2016 against Sapulpa, he scored on long plays the first two times he touched the ball as a varsity player. Sapulpa QB Eli Williams has rushed for 452 yards and eight TDs this season, but couldn’t generate any offense last year against Bixby.
Series history: Bixby has won six in row since Sapulpa’s 14-10 win in 2012. The Spartans have outscored the Chieftains 268-44 over the past five games. This is Sapulpa’s first game at Bixby since a 62-17 loss in ‘16.
4. 2A-4: No. 2 Metro Christian (3-0) at No. 4 Adair (3-0)
The outlook: Metro looks to avenge last year’s 20-19 loss to the Warriors.
Key players: Quarterbacks Asher Link of Metro and Nate Ratcliff of Adair. Link has rushed for 402 yards and seven TDs, and passed for 580 yards and six TDs. Ratcliff has thrown for 737 yards and 11 touchdowns.
Series history: Tied 2-2. The teams had not met since 2001 until last year.
5. 5A-4: No. 8 Claremore (1-2) at No. 9 Collinsville (2-1)
The outlook: The host Cardinals have won two in a row while the Zebras have lost their last two.
Series history: Collinsville has won three in a row, including 31-0 last year, since the Zebras won in 2012 and ‘13. Prior to that, the teams had not met since 1967.
Best of the rest
• A-5: No. 10 Barnsdall (4-0, 2-0) at No. 5 Pawhuska (4-0, 2-0): Bryce Drummond rushed for two TDs and passed for another to lead Pawhuska to a 36-18 win over Barnsdall last season.
• 3A-4: No. 10 Cascia Hall (1-2) at Verdigris (2-1) — Cascia has lost two in a row while Verdigris has a two-game winning streak. Last season, Cascia beat Verdigris 35-14.
• 4A-4: No. 8 Central (3-0) at No. 10 Hilldale (2-1) — Central is 3-0 for the first time since 2011 and has outscored its first three opponents 113-0 after winning the All-City Preview. Hilldale defeated Central 50-20 last year. Kickoff is 7:30 p.m.
• 3A-3: No. 2 Lincoln Christian (3-0) at No. 6 Stigler (3-0) — Lincoln won last year’s meeting 51-13 as Chase Ricke passed for two TDs to Sam Brueggemann. Their only other meeting was Lincoln’s 41-21 win in the 2013 playoffs.
• 5A-4: Skiatook (2-1) at Pryor (2-1) — Both teams have won two in a row after opening with losses. Skiatook won district games against Pryor the past three years, including 23-6 in 2018, after playoff meetings in 2013 and ‘15 that were split.