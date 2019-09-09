All games at 7 p.m. Friday unless noted
1. 6AI: No. 2 Owasso (2-0) at No. 1 Broken Arrow (2-0)
The outlook: The first Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family is a rematch of Broken Arrow’s 10-7 win in last year’s semifinals. Broken Arrow also won the regular-season meeting, 47-20.
Key matchups: 1. Owasso running back Isaiah Jacobs against the Tigers defense. Jacobs has rushed for 322 yards on 8.3 per carry in the first two games. Broken Arrow’s defense has been dominant during its 15-game winning streak. 2. Broken Arrow wideout Isaiah Keller against Duece Mayberry and the rest of the Rams secondary, which had two Pick-6s last week. Keller is averaging 29 yards on eight catches and has two TDs.
Series history: Owasso won 49-27 in 2017, but Broken Arrow has captured 12 of the past 14 meetings.
Tickets: Adults $10, students $5. Available through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Tiger Threads, inside Broken Arrow High School’s main entrance. A limited number are available on The GoFan website at: gofan.co. All veterans will receive free admission with a military ID or driver’s license with military stamp.
Quotable: Owasso coach Bill Blankenship said, “Last year, Fayetteville handed it to us. We come back home and Broken Arrow embarrassed us. That’s not fun. (This year) we at least know what we’re facing (against Broken Arrow). We want to get ready and give them our A-game.”
Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said, “It’s really not who we play but how we play.”
Notable: There will be a pregame flyover by the Tulsa Warbirds during the national anthem at approximately 6:50 p.m.
2. Class 6AI: No. 4 Jenks (1-1) at No. 3 Union (0-2)
When: 7:05 p.m. Friday
TV: YurView (Cox 1333)
The outlook: The 16th MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl moves to Union-Tuttle Stadium for the first time since 2010. This is another semifinal rematch from last year, won by Jenks with a TD on the final play, 27-24.
Key matchups: 1. Union’s Kyler Pearson against the Jenks secondary. Pearson, one of the state’s best receivers and who had the go-ahead TD with 20 seconds left in last year’s semifinals, was held to three catches for 18 yards by Broken Arrow last week. Last week, Jenks gave up many big plays to Bixby receivers, who averaged 22.2 yards on 11 catches. 2. Each team will have a quarterback making his first Backyard Bowl start. Jenks’ Stephen Kittleman was a backup the past two years while Union’s JD Geneva is a move-in from Coweta.
Series history: Jenks leads the MidFirst Backyard Bowl series 9-6 and has won nine of the past 12 overall meetings between the teams.
Tickets: Reserved $10, Adult GA $7 and Student GA $4. Union tickets are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. through Thursday, and from 10 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Friday at Union’s U-Wear Store. Jenks tickets are available from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. through Thursday and from 8 a.m. to noon Friday at the Jenks Athletic Office in Sharp Center. GA tickets are available at MidFirst Bank locations during lobby hours through Thursday and online at GoFan.co.
3. 5A: No. 2 Bishop Kelley (0-1) at OKC McGuinness (0-1)
The outlook: It’s a rematch of Kelley’s 34-33 win in last year’s quarterfinals and the traditional battle for the shillelagh (an Irish fighting stick). Both teams are coming off losses to highly ranked opponents — Kelley fell 33-14 to 6AII No. 3 Booker T. Washington while McGuinness lost on a TD with 14 seconds left, 20-17, to 5A No. 4 Del City.
Series history: Last year, McGuinness won the regular-season meeting, 24-21, in overtime at Kelley. Seven of the past eight games have been decided by seven points or fewer.
4. 2A No. 3 Vian (1-0) at 3A No. 2 Lincoln Christian (2-0)
The outlook: Lincoln has outscored its first two opponents, 100-33, but Vian will be the toughest defense it has faced. Vian is coming off a 14-2 win over Eufaula and contained Lincoln’s offense well last year, although Lincoln prevailed 21-13.
Series history: Lincoln leads 3-2. Besides meeting in 2004-05, 2010-11 and last year, the teams scrimmaged against each other in many years.
5. 6AI Sapulpa (1-0) at 5A No. 5 Claremore (1-0)
The outlook: The host Zebras look to avenge last year’s 27-7 loss. TCU quarterback commit Eli Williams accounted for 262 yards and had two TD runs to lead Sapulpa.
Series history: Claremore leads 9-6, but Sapulpa has won two in a row since the Zebras’ 37-21 win in 2014.
Best of the rest
• 5A Collinsville (0-1) at 6AII Bartlesville (0-1): Collinsville’s closest call last year before losing in the semifinals was a 34-27 win over Bartlesville. That was Collinsville’s first win over the Bruins since 1914 — but their last previous meeting was in 1924.
• 4A: McLain (1-0) at Central (2-0) at Webster (Thursday): A rematch of Central’s 7-0 win in the Grady Skillern All-City Preview. Central has outscored its first two opponents 99-0. McLain won 32-20 at Victory Christian. McLain defeated Central 20-8 last year.
• 5A: Memorial (0-1) vs. No. 8 Edison (0-1): It’s the MidTown Classic between these traditional rivals located only three miles apart. LaFortune Stadium is the home for both teams and is adjacent to Memorial, but it will be Edison’s Homecoming. Sevion Morrison is only 18 yards away from breaking Spencer Tillman’s Edison career rushing record. Memorial has won 10 of the last 12 meetings, but Edison enters as a strong favorite.
• 4A No. 8 Oologah (1-0) at 5A Skiatook (1-0): Skiatook won 22-7 last year at Oologah. These teams have met regularly since 1974 and have played many close games.
• 5A: No. 6 Tahlequah (1-0) at Coweta (0-1): Tahlequah won 47-37 in Week 2 last year, but Coweta won the rematch in a playoff opener, 26-7. Coweta has won nine of the past 11 in the series.
Shawn Hein contributed to this story.