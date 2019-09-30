All games are 7 p.m. Friday, unless noted
1. 6AI-1: No. 6 Norman (4-0, 1-0) at No. 2 Broken Arrow (3-1, 1-0)
Outlook: Norman is No. 3 in the AP rankings and touted by many outside the Tulsa area as a serious threat to reach the title game. This matchup against the defending state champion should answer whether Norman is a contender or pretender. It’s also an interesting matchup because each team has a University of Oklahoma commit — Norman quarterback Cade Horton and Broken Arrow offensive lineman Andrew Raym.
Key players: Horton, also a baseball standout, has completed 68-of-103 passes for 1,205 yards and nine touchdowns. He has rushed for 330 yards and six TDs. Norman has other offensive threats — Joe Willie has rushed for 572 yards and nine TDs while Andrew Young has 27 catches for 534 yards and five TDs. Broken Arrow’s Kejuan Tolbert is coming off his best offensive game as he rushed for 158 yards and two TDs against Jenks last week. Tolbert had a 78-yard TD run in last year’s 63-7 win at Norman. Broken Arrow defensive lineman Jaylen Moss has four sacks this season.
Quotable: Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said, “Norman has a great quarterback, obviously he’s a tremendous athlete, so we better get lined up correctly.”
Series history: Broken Arrow leads 7-0. The last five meetings have been routs since BA’s 16-14 win in 2011.
2. District 6AII-2: No. 1 Bixby (4-0, 1-0) at No. 4 B.T. Washington (2-2, 1-0)TV: YurView (Cox 1333)
The outlook: Can any defense slow down defending state champion Bixby’s offensive juggernaut? Bixby is averaging 65 points per game. Washington is allowing 12.5 points, but its offense only has a total of 67 points in four games.
Notable: Bixby’s versatile Brennan Presley, an Oklahoma State commit, did it all in a 21-7 win over Washington last year. He had three catches for 51 yards and a touchdown, completed a 34-yard pass to set up the go-ahead TD, had two rushes for 25 yards, and returned an interception 36 yards. Presley has 30 catches for 630 yards and 12 TDs this season.
Series history: Washington leads 10-5, dating back to 2000. The Hornets swept Bixby two games in 2017, including 28-21 in the state final when JJ Hester had two TD catches and the saving interception with 15 seconds left. Washington and Bixby have alternated winning the past five regular-season games, with the home team losing four of those.
3. 5A-3: No. 6 Bishop Kelley (2-2, 1-0) at No. 5 Edison (3-1, 1-0)
Date/Site: Thursday at LaFortune Stadium
TV: YurView (Cox 1333)
The outlook: It’s very likely this game will decide the district title. Edison is on a three-game winning streak while Kelley has won two in a row.
Notable: Edison’s Sevion Morrison, a Nebraska commit, has rushed for 744 yards and 11 TDs this season. He had a big game against Kelley last year with 24 carries for 202 yards and three TDs, but it wasn’t enough as the Comets prevailed 31-20. Kelley is getting healthier as running back Zach Middleton, an OSU commit, returned to action last week and receiver/defensive Cori Lewis is expected to be back against Edison.
Series history: Edison leads 9-8, but Kelley has won the past four meetings since Edison’s 27-20 win in 2014.
4. 3A-3: No. 7 Seminole (3-1, 1-0) at No. 2 Lincoln Christian (4-0, 1-0)
The outlook: Seminole’s Mike Snyder can become the state’s all-time coaching wins leader after he picked up his 363rd victory last week.
Key players: Seminole’s Cameron Gunville, who had two TDs last week against Roland, rushed for 2,046 yards and 32 touchdowns last season. He had 41 carries for 319 yards and four TDs in a 50-31 win over Lincoln last year. Lincoln’s Chase Ricke has passed for 940 yards and 13 TDs this season. He accounted for 279 yards and three TDs in last year’s loss to Seminole.
Series history: Seminole leads 3-2. Lincoln won 35-8 in 2017.
5. 6AII-2: Sand Springs (2-2, 1-0) at No. 3 Muskogee (4-0, 1-0)
The outlook: The winner of this game will join the Bixby-BTW winner as co-leaders of the district.
Notable: Muskogee won last year, 45-27, although the Sandites led going into the fourth quarter. Muskogee was powered by Jimmie Coleman, who had 29 rushes for 206 yards and five TDs, and three catches for 49 yards. He rushed for 223 yards and two TDs in last week’s 47-6 rout over Ponca City. Coleman has 668 rushing yards and seven TDs this season.
Series history: Muskogee also won, 40-34, in 2017, but before that the Sandites won six in a row, preceded by 20 wins in a row for Muskogee. On the Sandites’ last visit to Muskogee in 2016, Sand Springs won 26-25 as it scored on a crazy two-point conversion with six seconds left that became ESPN’s SportsCenter’s No. 1 play of the day.
Best of the rest
• 4A-3: No. 8 Bristow (3-1, 1-0) at Oologah (2-2, 0-1) — All four of Oologah’s games have been decided by five points or less. Bristow shut out its last two opponents, but its first two games were decided by three points or less.
• Class B: No. 3 Dewar (4-0) at No. 7 Davenport (3-1) — A rarity for October — a good non-district matchup. Davenport won 50-38 last year and 44-42 in 2017.
• 6AI-2: Mustang (2-2, 0-1) at No. 3 Union (1-3, 0-1) — Union has won all seven previous meetings, but the 2014, ‘15 and ‘16 regular-season games weren’t decided until the final seconds.
• A-5: No. 4 Pawhuska (5-0, 3-0) at No. 8 Tonkawa (4-1, 1-1): — Tonkawa edged the Huskies 13-12 in a thriller last year en route to winning the state title.
• 6AII-1: No. 2 Stillwater (4-0, 1-0) at No. 7 Midwest City (1-3, 1-0) — Qwontrel Walker had 191 total yards and three TDs to lead Stillwater to a 31-13 win in last year’s meeting.