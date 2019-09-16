All games at 7 p.m. Friday
1. Class 5A: No. 7 Edison (1-1) at No. 6 Claremore (1-1)
The outlook: A rematch of Claremore's 34-7 win in a playoff opener last year.
Key matchup: Edison running back Sevion Morrison against the Zebras' defense. Morrison rushed for 2,720 yards last year, but the Zebras contained him well in two meetings.
Quotable: Edison coach Tony Daniels: "The most physical team is going to win."
Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt: Any time you talk about the Edison Eagles, you talk about Sevion Morrison. We'll try to slow him down. This is a new season and Edison is much improved."
Notable: Both teams have lost to 6AII No. 3 Sapulpa this year -- Edison 21-13 and Claremore 49-24. ... In Claremore's playoff win over Edison last year, Mason Hayes had 19 tackles, including 12 solos, with five for losses and forced a fumble that Thomas Mason returned 96 yards for a game-changing TD.
Series history: Claremore leads 10-4 and has won nine in a row since Edison's last victory in 1992. The Zebras swept two from Edison last year, also winning 23-21 in Week 3 on Christian Gotcher's 27-yard field goal with 2:29 left.
2. 2A: No. 8 Holland Hall (2-0) at No. 2 Metro Christian (2-0)
The outlook: The Dutch will try to avenge last year's 37-14 loss to Metro.
Key matchup: Holland Hall's defense, led by Owen Ostroski, against Metro quarterback Asher Link. In 2017, Ostroski and his teammates applied constant pressure on Metro QBs in a 45-14 victory. Link passed for only 81 yards before leaving with an injury. Last year, Link usually had plenty of time to pass as he accounted for 276 yards and four TDs in Metro's 37-14 win.
Notable: Holland Hall QB Wallace Clark was very efficient in the 2017 meeting as he completed 12-of-17 passes for 134 yards and a TD.
Series history: Holland Hall leads 14-5. The teams played annually from 1988-2003 before a hiatus that ended with Metro's 37-7 victory in 2016.
3. 2A: No. 6 Kingston (2-0) at No. 1 Sperry (2-0)
The outlook: A rematch of defending state champion Sperry's 16-14 comeback win last year in Week 3. That was the first meeting between the teams.
Notable: For Sperry -- quarterback Cooper Park has completed 20-of-24 passes for 451 yards and six TDs. Kohlby Foster has scored on three of his nine catches. Bryce Carter has rushed for 276 yards and two TDs. ... Kingston's two losses last year were to Sperry and runner-up Beggs -- 36-31 in the quarterfinals.
4. Shiloh Christian (2-0) at 2A No. 4 Beggs (2-0)
The outlook: Beggs tries to avenge its only regular-season loss from 2018, 28-21. Beggs fell short after rallying from a 21-0 deficit.
Key player: Shiloh's quarterback is Eli Reece, who passed for 2,601 yards and 32 TDs last season. Reece threw for 249 yards and two TDs against Beggs last season and also had a rushing touchdown.
Notable: Shiloh is ranked No. 3 in Arkansas 4A by Hootens.com and No. 14 overall in Arkansas by Maxpreps.com. ... Shiloh won seven state titles in a 13-year span from 1998-2010.
5. Greenwood, Arkansas (2-0) at Sand Springs (1-1)
The outlook: A rare chance for Tulsa-area fans to watch an Arkansas football dynasty. The two-time defending 6A Arkansas state champion Bulldogs carry a 27-game winning streak. Former Broken Arrow and Jenks coach Rick Jones, an Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame member, has led Greenwood to eight state titles in 15 years.
Notable: Greenwood is 51-3 since the start of the 2015 season. Bulldogs quarterback Jace Presley has passed for 651 yards and seven touchdowns in the first two games. Greenwood defeated Sand Springs 49-13 last year.
Best of the rest
• 2A No. 7 OKC Millwood (1-2) at 3A No. 10 Cascia Hall (1-1): These tradition-rich teams have combined for 12 state titles since 1989. Millwood defeated Cascia in the 2001 2A state final.
• 5A Coweta (0-2) at 4A Catoosa (0-2): Catoosa has won the past two years against the Tigers after Coweta had won the previous 14 meetings.
• 5A: Hale (2-0) at Skiatook (1-1): Hale, off to its first 2-0 start since 2006, last defeated Skiatook in 2012.
• 4A: No. 6 Oologah (2-0) at Hilldale (1-1): Hilldale defeated Oologah 23-19 last year in their first meeting since the 2010 playoffs.
• 6AII No. 9 Ponca City (2-0) at 5A No. 10 Collinsville (1-1): These teams have each played two close, low-scoring games.
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World