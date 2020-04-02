Mickey Ripley, Stan Baughn, Gary McDonald, Kevin and Dorea Potter plus the 1962 College High boys swim team will be added this year into the Bartlesville Athletic Hall of Fame, sponsored by the Bartlesville Sports Commission.
The 14th class will be inducted during the Hall of Fame banquet on Nov. 7 at Bartlesville’s Hilton Garden Inn.
Ripley, who died last year, was a University of Oklahoma backup quarterback (1967-69) who played in two bowl games and then had a 35-year career in education that included the longest tenure as Bartlesville’s head football coach — 15 seasons — from 1979-93. He led the Bruins to the state semifinals in ’88. Ripley was inducted into the 2015 Oklahoma Coaches Association Hall of Fame.
Baughn, 1978 Sooner High graduate, lettered in baseball and basketball. He played on three Oklahoma State teams that won Big Eight baseball titles, including in 1981 when the Cowboys reached the College World Series finals. Baughn was drafted by the San Francisco Giants. He joins his father, Tug Baughn, who was inducted in 2013.
McDonald, a 1980 Sooner High graduate, became the school’s only individual state champion in boys golf as a senior and had an all-Missouri Valley Conference career at the University of Tulsa. He was on Sooner High’s ’78 state title team that was inducted in 2014.
The Potters, honored In the Community Award category, are recognized for contributions to Bartlesville through ownership of radio stations KWON and KYFM and volunteer campaigns for some 60 organizations and causes. Kevin played football at Cameron University. Dorea was a Big Eight Conference golf champion at Oklahoma and a founding board member of the BSC.
The 1962 College High swim team set seven state meet records as they won the first of 10 consecutive state championships when there only one classification. Team members were Richard Hundley, Bill Keene, Barry Morgan, Terry Maul, Howard Katz, Bill Zelinski, Lee Tinder, David Selim, Randy Hawkins, Richard Walls, John Engleman, Bill King, David Steiger and John Rivers.