Cleveland outlasts Oologah
Junior quarterback Ben Ward stepped up in a big way for Cleveland on Friday night.
With running back Asher Brewer and wide receiver Noah Townley out with injuries, Ward controlled the game with his legs, rushing for 218 yards and two touchdowns on 22 carries in the visiting Tigers’ 34-31 victory over Oologah in a District 4A-3 opener.
“Ben had to carry the workload,” said Cleveland coach Ricky Ward, whose team’s last three games have been decided by a combined seven points.
Oologah (2-2, 0-1) registered the first blow on Wade Bright’s 40-yard touchdown run midway through the first quarter, but that’s when Ward kicked it into high gear. The junior quarterback fired off three scoring passes in the first half with all three going to Keagen Chapman for 6-, 29- and 30-yard touchdowns.
Oologah cut Cleveland’s lead to 20-17 on Blake Salt’s 38-yard touchdown pass to Chase Gibson midway through the third quarter, but Ward registered TD runs of 14 and 35 yards to give Cleveland (3-1, 1-0) a 34-17 cushion with 8:48 to play.
“This was a big game, and Ben stepped up huge for us,” said Ricky Ward, whose team lost to Oologah last season, 20-19.
Ben Ward finished with 135 passing yards for a Cleveland offense that logged 400 yards total on offense.
For Oologah, Blake Salt passed for 225 yards, while Zac Wright totaled 102 yards rushing with two touchdowns.
Seminole coach Snyder ties record
Mike Snyder already had a road with his name on it. His football teams at Seminole also play home games on a field that sports his name.
And after the Chieftains’ 35-8 victory over Roland Friday night, Snyder was able to compile another accolade -- winningest coach in Oklahoma history. Snyder, coaching his 40th season at Seminole, is now tied with former Seiling coach Bruce Hendrickson with 363 all-time coaching victories.
“None of those things are more special than the rest,” said Snyder, whose 40-year coaching record stands at 363-117. “The journey is what’s special.”
The Class 3A No. 9 Chieftains improved to 3-1 and 1-0 in District 3A-3, thanks to two rushing touchdowns for Cameron Gunville. Brendon Rodriguez also threw for a touchdown and had a rushing touchdown in Seminole’s historic victory.
“It’s kind of amazing that it’s been that long,” Snyder said of his four-decade run in Seminole, which sits just south of I-40 east of Shawnee. “It just doesn’t seem like I’ve been coaching that long. But a lot of people have played such an important role in getting to this point, including Wayne Estes who gave me my first coaching job on his staff in 1972.”
As for any kind of celebration, Snyder said he and his coaching staff kept it low key.
“We always have an after-the-game meal with friends who have been cooking for the coaching staff since I’ve been head coach,” Snyder said about this week’s postgame barbeque.
Up next for Seminole is a matchup with second-ranked Lincoln Christian, giving Snyder a chance to sit all along atop the coaching wins list.
“Here’s the thing about goals and milestones: it’s good for the moment, but then there’s someone else that will come along after some time,” Snyder said. “I’m a big baseball guy and the only record that won’t be touched will be Joe DiMaggio’s hitting streak. There will always be a ton of people in your profession, and if they’re lucky enough to stick around they’ll try and hit the same milestones.”
Grove rallies past Miami
Emmanuel Crawford scored on a 13-yard run early in the fourth quarter to propel Grove to a 28-21 victory over Miami in a 4A-3 district opener Friday. It was the 14th victory for the Ridgerunners (2-2, 1-0) over Miami in the last 15 meetings dating back to 2006.
Crawford finished with 134 yards and two touchdowns on the ground, and he caught an 80-yard touchdown pass from Carson Trimble to tie the game at 21 in the third quarter.
“We started two freshmen at running back and quarterback, and both of them stepped up big,” Grove coach Ron Culwell said of Crawford and Trimble, who completed 7 of 15 passes for 234 yards and two touchdowns.
With Miami (1-3, 0-1) threatening late, Braden Pittman came up with the clinching interception deep in Grove territory with 11 seconds remaining.
“Miami played hard and they were throwing to the end zone with 15 seconds left,” Culwell said.