Berryhill standout Braden Hendrix’s favorite athlete is LeBron James.
“I like his work ethic,” Hendrix said. “And also that he knows how to win.”
Hendrix and his teammates also are tough to beat. Last Friday night in overtime, Hendrix scored on an 8-yard catch as he slipped through the defense and stretched the ball across the goal line to give the Chiefs a walk-off win, 26-23, at Fort Gibson.
The victory extended Berryhill’s regular-season winning streak to 32. The Chiefs’ last regular-season loss came in 2015. Berryhill (2-0) remains No. 5 in the Tulsa World’s Class 3A rankings.
It was the first time that Hendrix scored a winning TD in the final minute or in overtime. Berryhill, during the winning streak, hasn’t played many close games.
“I knew we had it in us to score a touchdown after we held them to a field goal (in OT),” Hendrix said. “When I scored, it felt pretty good, but it was more of a relief than a celebration.
“We don’t talk about the streak a lot, but it’s in the back of our minds. We don’t want to be the team to lose.”
Hendrix, a senior receiver/defensive back, made an impact, as he usually does, on both sides of the ball as he had five catches for 77 yards and six tackles.
Berryhill hosts Cushing this Friday.
Morrison meets Tillman
It was fun to see the interaction between Sevion Morrison and 1982 graduate Spencer Tillman when Edison’s two greatest running backs met Wednesday before Tillman’s induction into the Edison Hall of Fame.
“It’s really amazing to be able to meet such an amazing person on and off the field,” Morrison said.
Morrison, a senior and Nebraska commit, surpassed 4,000 rushing yards and broke Tillman’s Edison career record in the 5A No. 7 Eagles’ 67-0 win over MidTown Classic rival Memorial on Friday.
“I think it’s great,” said Tillman, now a Fox Sports analyst. “I think records, as cliche as it sounds, are meant to be broken.”
Tillman then turned to Morrison and said, “So I’m excited for you. I’ve been kind of tweeting you along the way and it’s been kind of exciting to watch.”
Tillman, then going into TV interviewing mode, asked Morrison if history means anything to him. Morrison answered, “It really does mean a lot, because Bill Goldberg, and you, and me trying to carry that tradition really is great.”
Earlier Wednesday, Morrison watched video of Tillman from his University of Oklahoma days. Tillman went on to play eight years in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and San Francisco 49ers.
“When he was at OU he was an explosive running back — tall, bulky getting through there, reminding me of myself,” Morrison said.
Morrison impresses Tillman, who reminds him of Edgerrin James.
“He’s like a Swiss army knife,” Tillman said. “He can do it all, he’s a slasher, he can convert power to speed or speed to power no matter what the situation is..
“When you look at his skill set, it’s impressive. ... He’s not facing the number of people in the box I used to face, but that doesn’t diminish his success, because he’s incredible, more athletic than I was, that’s for sure. I got mine the hard way, I had some speed and a little strength along with that as well, but for him, he’s got it all. He’s a special player.”
So how does Morrison analyze Tillman’s TV work?
“He’s kind of funny,” Morrison said. “I watch some of his stuff on YouTube. He knows the game of football and he played it. He’s a good commentator.”
Milestone for Walker
Morrison wasn’t the only area running back who surpassed 4,000 career rushing yards Friday. Stillwater junior Qwontrel Walker rushed for 173 yards and three TDs on 19 carries in Class 6AII No. 2 Stillwater’s 55-14 win over Norman North.
Walker has 4,060 career rushing yards.
“He’s such a dynamic back,” Stillwater coach Tucker Barnard said. “He’s so strong but extremely elusive. He’s an incredible weapon to have.”
Walker had scoring runs of 19, 7 and 4 yards as the Pioneers (2-0) scored 48 points before letting Norman North score midway through the third period.
“It’s been a lot of fun coaching him and watching him grow up,” Barnard said of Walker. “To reach 4,000 yards in the second game of his junior year, I can’t wait to see how this ends up.”
Player dies
Southwest Covenant sophomore player Peter Webb, 16, died Sunday at The Children’s Hospital at the University of Oklahoma Medical Center. Webb suffered a head injury while making a tackle in the fourth quarter of the Class C No. 2 Patriots’ 40-30 victory over Strother on Friday night.
Week 2 notables
Bryce Drummond accounted for 291 yards and five TDs in Class A No. 5 Pawhuska’s 63-0 win over Woodland...
Duvon Boshoff had 10 tackles for Class B No. 1 Regent Prep in a 48-0 win over Depew...
Grayson Mathis’ 34-yard TD pass to Semaj Reynolds with 14 seconds left gave Wilburton a 24-18 win at Konawa. Mathis passed for 265 yards and three TDs, including to to Christian Gockel, who also had 18 tackles.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.