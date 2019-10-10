Beth Bayless found out the news and was terrified of what it could mean.
A standout volleyball player at Regent Prep, Bayless was diagnosed with a pars fracture — a stress fracture — in her lower back last year, and the range of long-term possibilities was overwhelming.
“I had known a few people who had pars fractures in their lower backs and were not able to play sports anymore and that really scared me,” Bayless said. “I remember preparing myself mentally and emotionally for the worst.”
All Bayless could do was cross and fingers and hope for the best.
“I knew that if I was not going to be able to compete in any sport again,” she said, “I would have to trust that it was God’s plan for me.”
Then she began the long road back.
Physical therapy twice a week before school zapped most of her energy, and she was forbidden from lugging around anything heavy.
“The physical therapy I had to do was challenging, but I was able to start playing tennis again after five months,” she said. “And it was just in time for Regent’s tennis season.”
The long, slow road back became a joyous one when she was able to return to the floor with her volleyball teammates.
“I am grateful that God has healed Beth,” Regent Prep coach Mike Christie said. “I know Beth has worked extremely hard to get back to full strength. We felt her loss when we were defeated in the quarterfinals last year, and I am so happy for her and our team that she gets to participate this year.”
It’ll be Bayless on the front line once again, leading the charge for the Class 4A No. 1 Rams (32-8) when they take on Summit Christian in the quarterfinals of the state tournament Friday at Choctaw High School.
“After missing the second half of the season last year and not being able to help my team on the court, I am so grateful to be able to compete again,” Bayless said. “It has been an answer to prayer to be able to experience the joys of playing sports. I have been looking forward to the state tournament this weekend for a long time, and my team and I are excited to have the opportunity to compete for the championship this weekend.”