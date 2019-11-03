Tulsa World rankings
Class 6AI
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Owasso (1);9-0
2.;Mustang (3);7-2
3.;Union (4);5-4
4.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);7-2
5.;Broken Arrow (6);7-2
6.;Jenks (2);5-4
7.;Norman (7);7-2
8.;Moore (8);5-4
9.;Putnam North (9);6-3
10.;Westmoore (10);6-3
Class 6AII
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bixby (1);9-0
2.;Stillwater (2);9-0
3.;Del City (3);8-1
4.;Muskogee (4);8-1
5.;B.T. Washington (5);5-4
6.;Sapulpa (6);6-3
7.;Choctaw (9);6-3
8.;Midwest City (7);3-6
9.;Edmond Deer Creek (8);5-4
10.;Lawton (10);4-5
Class 5A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;OKC McGuinness (1);8-1
2.;Tahlequah (2);9-0
3.;Edison (3);8-1
4.;Piedmont (4);7-2
5.;MWC Carl Albert (5);8-1
6.;Collinsville (6);7-2
7.;Noble (7);8-1
8.;El Reno (8);8-1
9.;Bishop Kelley (--);6-3
10.;Ardmore (10);5-3
Class 4A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Bethany (1);9-0
2.;Tuttle (2);8-1
3.;Poteau (3);8-1
4.;Bristow (4);8-1
5.;Wagoner (5);7-2
6.;Weatherford (8);7-2
7.;Sallisaw (10);6-3
8.;Broken Bow (6);6-3
9.;Clinton (7);6-3
10.;Cache (--);6-3
Class 3A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;OKC Heritage Hall (1);8-0
2.;Lincoln Christian (2);9-0
3.;Plainview (3);7-1
4.;Berryhill (4);9-0
5.;Sulphur (5);8-1
6.;Perkins-Tryon (7);7-2
7.;OKC Marshall (6);7-2
8.;Checotah (8);8-1
9.;Stigler (9);7-2
10.;Cascia Hall (10);6-3
Class 2A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Sperry (1);9-0
2.;Metro Christian (2);9-0
3.;Vian (3);8-1
4.;Adair (4);8-1
5.;Washington (5);9-0
6.;Beggs (6);8-1
7.;OKC Millwood (7);7-2
8.;Kingston (8);8-1
9.;Jones (9);8-1
10.;Holland Hall (--);7-2
Class A
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Cashion (1);8-0
2.;Rejoice Christian (2);9-0
3.;Stroud (3);9-0
4.;Pawhuska (4);9-0
5.;Minco (5);9-0
6.;Pawnee (6);9-0
7.;Ringling (7);7-1
8.;Gore (8);8-1
9.;Hobart (9);7-1
10.;Mangum (10);8-1
Class B
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Regent Prep (1);9-0
2.;Shattuck (2);8-0
3.;Dewar (3);9-0
4.;Burns Flat-Dill City (4);8-1
5.;Laverne (5);7-2
6.;Cherokee (6);8-1
7.;Davenport (7);7-2
8.;Canadian (8);9-0
9.;Alex (10);7-2
10.;Keota (9);7-2
Class C
Pos.;School (Previous);W-L
1.;Pond Creek-Hunter (1);9-0
2; SW Covenant (2);8-0
3.;Graham-Dustin (3);7-1
4.;Tipton (4);6-3
5.;Midway (6);8-1
6.;Sasakwa (5);7-2
7.;Waynoka (9);6-3
8.;Coyle (8);7-2
9.;Timberlake (7);6-3
10.;Mt. View-Gotebo (10);7-2
-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World