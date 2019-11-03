Bishop Kelley vs Edison (copy)

Bishop Kelley's Cooper McMurray had the winning TD in Friday's 41-38 victory over Coweta that vaulted the Comets back into the 5A rankings. IAN MAULE/Tulsa World file

Tulsa World rankings

Class 6AI

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Owasso (1);9-0

2.;Mustang (3);7-2

3.;Union (4);5-4

4.;Edmond Santa Fe (5);7-2

5.;Broken Arrow (6);7-2

6.;Jenks (2);5-4

7.;Norman (7);7-2

8.;Moore (8);5-4

9.;Putnam North (9);6-3

10.;Westmoore (10);6-3

Class 6AII

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bixby (1);9-0

2.;Stillwater (2);9-0

3.;Del City (3);8-1

4.;Muskogee (4);8-1

5.;B.T. Washington (5);5-4

6.;Sapulpa (6);6-3

7.;Choctaw (9);6-3

8.;Midwest City (7);3-6

9.;Edmond Deer Creek (8);5-4

10.;Lawton (10);4-5

Class 5A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;OKC McGuinness (1);8-1

2.;Tahlequah (2);9-0

3.;Edison (3);8-1

4.;Piedmont (4);7-2

5.;MWC Carl Albert (5);8-1

6.;Collinsville (6);7-2

7.;Noble (7);8-1

8.;El Reno (8);8-1

9.;Bishop Kelley (--);6-3

10.;Ardmore (10);5-3

Class 4A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Bethany (1);9-0

2.;Tuttle (2);8-1

3.;Poteau (3);8-1

4.;Bristow (4);8-1

5.;Wagoner (5);7-2

6.;Weatherford (8);7-2

7.;Sallisaw (10);6-3

8.;Broken Bow (6);6-3

9.;Clinton (7);6-3

10.;Cache (--);6-3

Class 3A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;OKC Heritage Hall (1);8-0

2.;Lincoln Christian (2);9-0

3.;Plainview (3);7-1

4.;Berryhill (4);9-0

5.;Sulphur (5);8-1

6.;Perkins-Tryon (7);7-2

7.;OKC Marshall (6);7-2

8.;Checotah (8);8-1

9.;Stigler (9);7-2

10.;Cascia Hall (10);6-3

Class 2A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Sperry (1);9-0

2.;Metro Christian (2);9-0

3.;Vian (3);8-1

4.;Adair (4);8-1

5.;Washington (5);9-0

6.;Beggs (6);8-1

7.;OKC Millwood (7);7-2

8.;Kingston (8);8-1

9.;Jones (9);8-1

10.;Holland Hall (--);7-2

Class A

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Cashion (1);8-0

2.;Rejoice Christian (2);9-0

3.;Stroud (3);9-0

4.;Pawhuska (4);9-0

5.;Minco (5);9-0

6.;Pawnee (6);9-0

7.;Ringling (7);7-1

8.;Gore (8);8-1

9.;Hobart (9);7-1

10.;Mangum (10);8-1

Class B

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Regent Prep (1);9-0

2.;Shattuck (2);8-0

3.;Dewar (3);9-0

4.;Burns Flat-Dill City (4);8-1

5.;Laverne (5);7-2

6.;Cherokee (6);8-1

7.;Davenport (7);7-2

8.;Canadian (8);9-0

9.;Alex (10);7-2

10.;Keota (9);7-2

Class C

Pos.;School (Previous);W-L

1.;Pond Creek-Hunter (1);9-0

2; SW Covenant (2);8-0

3.;Graham-Dustin (3);7-1

4.;Tipton (4);6-3

5.;Midway (6);8-1

6.;Sasakwa (5);7-2

7.;Waynoka (9);6-3

8.;Coyle (8);7-2

9.;Timberlake (7);6-3

10.;Mt. View-Gotebo (10);7-2

-- Barry Lewis, Tulsa World

