Defending boys state champions Booker T. Washington and Memorial will return to the fifth annual High School Hoops Showcase scheduled on Saturday, Feb. 1 at the BOK Center.
The showcase features four boys and four girls games, starting at 9 a.m.
Booker T. Washington, ranked No. 1 in Class 6A boys, will face Bartlesville in the event's finale at 7:30 p.m. Washington is led by Kansas signee Bryce Thompson and Oklahoma signee Trey Phipps.
The girls game between the schools will be at 6 p.m.
Memorial's boys, ranked No. 1 in 5A, will face 4A No. 9 Webster at 4:30 p.m. Third-ranked 4A Central faces McLain's boys at 1:30 p.m. Rogers' girls, ranked No. 3 in 5A, face Bishop Kelley at 3 p.m.
The event starts with a boys-girls doubleheader between Metro Christian and Regent.
Tickets are good for all games. They are $25 (courtside), $10 (general admission) and $5 (students), and are available online at www.bokcenter.com. Tickets also will be on sale starting Thursday at the BOK Center Box Office. Early bird rates return this year, with GA tickets available at a half-price rate of $5 through Dec. 31.
Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud said in a press release, “We are pleased to partner with BOK Center on the High School Hoops Showcase again this year. This tremendous event serves as a lifetime memory for the student-athletes who participate in this world class facility. Outstanding games are scheduled and the basketball fan can enjoy some of the best players and teams in Oklahoma in one day at BOK Center."
HS HOOPS SHOWCASE SCHEDULE
Feb. 1 at BOK Center
9 a.m.: Metro Christian vs. Regent Prep (girls)
10:30 a.m.: Metro Christian vs.Regent Prep (boys)
Noon: Cascia Hall vs. Edison (girls)
1:30 p.m.: McLain vs. Central (boys)
3 p.m.: Bishop Kelley vs. Rogers (girls)
4:30 p.m.: Memorial vs. Webster (boys)
6 p.m.: Bartlesville vs. Booker T. Washington (girls)
7:30 p.m.: Bartlesville vs. Booker T. Washington (boys)