Not even Regent Prep’s deliberate pace Friday could derail Holland Hall’s fast start this season.
Brock Davis had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Class 4A No. 4 Dutch past the Class A No. 15 Rams 43-38 at Holland Hall.
Holland Hall (5-0) is coming off its best boys basketball season as an OSSAA member after reaching the 4A semifinals last March and the Dutch want to keep that momentum going.
“If we start off strong we can make another deep run in the playoffs. We want to win one (a state title) before we graduate,” said Davis, a four-year starter who is one of four seniors in the Dutch’s starting lineup.
The more the 6-foot-6 Davis has the ball near the basket, the better it usually goes for Holland Hall. He entered Friday averaging 22 points and 12 rebounds.
Davis had eight points in the first quarter, but rarely got the ball in the second as Holland Hall scored only two poins and Regent went into halftime with a 22-21 lead, sparked by Nate Beitel’s four 3-pointers.
“One of our three keys was live in the paint, and in the second quarter we got away from that,” Holland Hall coach Teddy Owens said. “We started drifting, shooting more jump shots instead of living in the paint. Nobody in 4A can match up with Brock inside. When he lives in there, he’s our best threat.”
Davis got the ball often in the second half and his consecutive baskets early in the third quarter gave the Dutch a 26-22 lead it did not relinquish. At the start of the fourth quarter, Davis’ two baskets boosted the Dutch’s lead to eight.
”One of our keys to the game was to get it inside, whether it was driving or post-ups.” Davis said. “When (Regent’s 6-7) Boaz (Camp) went out (with foul trouble) they were kind of small. We just wanted to pound it inside, that’s where we were most effective.”
But Regent (1-2) answered with Seth Streeter’s 3-pointer and Caleb Johnson’s basket that cut the Rams’ deficit to 36-33 with 3:01 left.
After Holland Hall’s Kyle Hook and Regent’s Isaac Willis traded baskets, Davis fed Nick Fox for a layup that made it 40-34 with 1:14 remaining. Davis then got a defensive rebound that led to Hook’s driving basket that sealed the outcome with 45 seconds left.
Last season, Holland Hall swept Regent two games by scores of 40-30 and 42-38.
“You can’t fall asleep on those guys. That’s old-school Henry Iba basketball right there,” said Owens, whose father, Ted, used to coach against Iba. “Their guys buy into that.
”I had a coach in (Pinnacle) conference tell us that Regent’s got guys hurt, you’re going to beat them big, and I was like, ‘No, you’re never going to beat Regent big.’ If we win by 8 it feels like you win by 20.”
Davis prefers a quicker pace.
“I think we play better and are more effective when we play fast,” Davis said.
Holland Hall 56, Regent 15 (girls)
Holland Hall (5-0) opened the game with a 16-0 run that included two of Joci Lake’s three 3-pointers in the first quarter. Lake had a game-high 15 points. Zoe Camp scored nine for Regent (1-2).
Holland Hall 43, Regent Prep 38 (boys)
Regent Prep;14;8;4;12;--;38
Holland Hall;19;2;11;11;--;43
Regent Prep (1-2): Nate Beitel 12, Harrison Smith 11, Seth Streeter 9, Isaac Willis 4, Caleb Johnson 2.
Holland Hall (5-0): Brock Davis 18, Kyle Hook 8, Elliott Andrew 6, Garrett Eaton 6, Nick Fox 3, Jordan Nolin 2.
Holland Hall 56, Regent Prep 15 (girls)
Regent Prep;3;5;4;3;--;15
Holland Hall;22;12;10;12;--;56
Regent Prep (1-2): Zoe Camp 9, Ellie Hoemann 3, Liddie Shapleigh 3.
Holland Hall (5-0): Joci Lake 15, Ava Greer 9, Johnna Orange 9, Elise Hill 8, Miranda Davis 6, Carrington Jones-Jackson 5, Lily Collum 2, Tyia Treleaven 2.