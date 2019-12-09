Lincoln Christian athletic director and former football coach Darren Melton was hired Monday by Broken Arrow Public Schools as associate director of athletics.
Broken Arrow also named Amanda Snider as assistant director of athletics.
Melton had a 151-42 record as Lincoln's first coach from 2002-16 with a state title in 2009. From 1998-2001, Melton was an assistant coach on four Jenks state title teams. He also is on the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association's board of directors.
Broken Arrow executive athletic director Steve Dunn said in a press release, “We take pride in being a student-focused, relationship-driven school district, and that’s why we’re so excited Darren is joining our team. His remarkable character and years of experience will be incredible assets for our students, our coaches and our community and I know his impact will be felt immediately.”
At Broken Arrow, Melton's duties will include event management, coach evaluations, college eligibility and guiding the district’s leadership council for senior student-athletes.
“I cannot wait to be part of the exciting things going on at Broken Arrow Public Schools,” Melton said. “The vision and dedication to excellence Steve Dunn has established made this an opportunity I could not pass up.”
Snider has been the University of Tulsa’s pom squad coach since 2007 and was named as the spirit squads director in 2011. Her responsibilities included preparing, organizing and overseeing all aspects of TU's spirit teams as well as maintaining social media accounts and implementing athletic department community service events.
“Amanda embraces the responsibility of her calling with her passion for athletics,” Dunn said. “She understands we strive for excellence in all we do, and her creativity and experience at the NCAA Division I level will pay great dividends for our students and community.”
Snider's duties will include enhancing the district’s game-day promotion and experience, sports information, marketing and community outreach initiatives as well as supervise teams and evaluate coaches.
“Joining the prestigious and championship culture of Broken Arrow Athletics is truly a dream come true,” Snider said. "I cannot wait to work with Broken Arrow’s talented coaches and student-athletes to help them reach their highest potential.”