Tournament of Champions Boys basketball (copy)

Booker T. Washington’s Bryce Thompson (left) and Trey Phipps (right) are among the major college prospects expected to compete Saturday in the Broken Arrow Basketball Showcase. STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World file

 STEPHEN PINGRY

Several major college prospects will participate Saturday in the Broken Arrow Basketball Showcase presented by RibCrib.

Players with major college offers include Booker T. Washington's Bryce Thompson and Trey Phipps, Oklahoma City Heritage Hall's Trey Alexander, Kingfisher's Bijan Cortes and Matt Stoney, and Putnam West's Rondel Walker. Washington and Kingfisher are defending state champions.

Other participating teams are Broken Arrow, Bishop Kelley, Bixby, Central, Edmond Memorial, Holland Hall, Locust Grove, Metro Christian, Midwest City, Newcastle, Norman, Owasso, Putnam North, Sand Springs, Southmoore and Tuttle.

All of the 20 teams will have four scrimmages during the event that runs from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Scrimmages will be in the Tiger Field House and two auxiliary gyms. Admission is $10 and proceeds will support the Broken Arrow basketball booster club.

AT TIGER FIELD HOUSE

10:00 a.m.: Metro Christian vs. Norman

10:35 a.m.: Metro Christian vs. Tuttle

11:10 a.m.: Kingfisher vs. Booker T. Washington

11:45 a.m.: Midwest City vs. Bishop Kelley

12:20 p.m.: Newcastle vs. Bixby

12:55 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Putnam City West

1:30 p.m.: Locust Grove vs. Holland Hall

2:05 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Kingfisher

2:40 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Heritage Hall

3:15 p.m.: Putnam City North vs. Bishop Kelley

3:50 p.m.: Broken Arrow vs. Midwest City

4:25 p.m.: Southmoore vs. Kingfisher

5:00 p.m.: Bishop Kelley vs. Edmond Memorial

5:35 p.m.: Heritage Hall vs. Booker T. Washington

AT AUXILIARY GYM 1

10:35 a.m.: Norman vs. Bixby

11:10 a.m.: Bishop Kelley vs. Owasso

11:45 a.m.: Metro Christian vs. Heritage Hall

12:20 p.m.: Metro Christian vs. Kingfisher

12:55 p.m.: Putnam City North vs. Owasso

1:30 p.m.: Tuttle vs. Southmoore

2:05 p.m.: Putnam City West vs. Southmoore

2:40 p.m.: Locust Grove vs. Tuttle

3:15 p.m.: Owasso vs. Central

3:50 p.m.: Holland Hall vs. Tuttle

4:25 p.m.: Midwest City vs. Sand Springs

5:00 p.m.: Bixby vs. Putnam City West

5:35 p.m.: Midwest City vs. Holland Hall

AT AUXILIARY GYM 2

10:35 a.m.: Putnam City North vs. Central

11:10 a.m.: Central vs. Newcastle

11:45 a.m.: Norman vs. Sand Springs

12:20 p.m.: Norman vs. Booker T. Washington

12:55 p.m.: Sand Springs vs. Edmond Memorial

1:30 p.m.: Edmond Memorial vs. Owasso

2:05 p.m.: Booker T. Washington vs. Putnam City North

2:40 p.m.: Putnam City West vs. Holland Hall

3:15 p.m.: Edmond Memorial vs. Bixby

3:50 p.m.: Southmoore vs. Sand Springs

4:25 p.m.: Heritage Hall vs. Newcastle

5:00 p.m.: Locust Grove vs. Newcastle

5:35 p.m.: Locust Grove vs. Central

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags