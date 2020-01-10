SKIATOOK — Two years ago, Broken Arrow’s perfect start to the season ended with an overtime loss in the Skiatook Invitational semifinals.
The Class 6A No. 9 Tigers avoided history repeating Friday night, but they needed three extra periods to extend their best record at the start of a season.
Jaiell Talley’s go-ahead basket with 47 seconds left in the third OT propelled the Tigers past 4A No. 5 Webster 79-77 at the Brooks Walton Activity Center.
“It was a real good win for us,” Broken Arrow sophomore forward Anthony Allen said. “We played with a lot of heart and pulled through, but it shouldn’t have been that close.”
Broken Arrow (11-0) advances to play 6A No. 11 Edmond North, a 57-55 winner over Owasso, in the title game at 8:30 p.m. Saturday.
Allen and George McCurdy had 15 points each to lead Broken Arrow. They scored most of their points after the third quarter.
Webster led by 10 in the third quarter and was up 52-44 before Broken Arrow went on a 12-4 run, capped by three-point plays by McCurdy and Allen to tie it at 56 with 2:14 left in the fourth.
”Those fired us up,” Allen said.
Martwon Taylor’s layup plus 1-of-2 free throws regained the lead for the Warriors, 59-56. Allen and Webster’s Tojuan Pryor then traded two free throws before Allen’s three-point play tied it at 61 with 24 seconds left. Pryor’s 3-pointer rimmed out as time expired in regulation. Allen scored 12 in the fourth quarter.
“Hats off to Anthony Allen,” Tigers coach Beau Wallace said. “He played his tail off until he fouled out (in the second OT).”
Broken Arrow’s Tyler Pinder had a tying 3 late in the first OT. At the end of the second OT, the Tigers tied it at 72 on Simon Blair’s basket on a power move with 47 seconds left. The Warriors played for the last shot, but Anthony Pritchard’s 3 narrowly missed.
In the third OT, Isaiah Sanders’ 3 with 1:01 left gave Webster a 77-76 lead, but Talley scored 14 seconds later. McCurdy made 1-of-2 free throws with 24 seconds left, but Talley’s steal on the ensuing possession sealed the win for Broken Arrow.
“Webster deserved to win the game,” Wallace said. “They outplayed us in all facets. We turned the ball over way too many times. But I’m proud of our guys, they battled and found a way to win.
”We needed a game like this. To go three overtimes and see yourself come out on top, that does a lot for your confidence.”
Sanders led Webster (10-4) with 19 points and Pritchard scored 17.
“I’m disappointed to blow a 10-point lead,” Webster coach Scott Bowman said. “Broken Arrow is a great team. We did a lot of things we shouldn’t have done, but we fought and never gave up. All three OTs were back-and-forth.
“There are no moral victories; we expected to win. We’ve just got to build on it.”
Edmond North 57 Owasso 55
Joell Wilson led Edmond North (8-3) with 19 points, including four 3-pointers in the second half. Kyler Mann paced Owasso (3-5) with 22 points. Landry Harris’ 3 gave the Huskies a 53-51 lead they never relinquished.
The loss snapped Owasso’s streak of eight consecutive appearances in the Skiatook title game. Owasso will face Webster in the third-place game at 5:30.
East Central 74 Skiatook 60
In a consolation bracket game, MyTjwuan Campbell led the 5A No. 6 Cardinals (7-3) back from an early nine-point deficit with 26 points in the final three quarters. Jayden Garner paced the Bulldogs (3-7) with 22 points.
“This tournament has so much competition,” said East Central coach Nate West, whose team lost 47-44 Thursday to Owasso. “It’s been a treat watching our kids compete and they are getting better because of this tournament. Our kids gave a lot to try and beat Owasso and it showed today in the first quarter. The first quarter today was the first time all year the other team was more aggressive than us. We play really, really hard and we did that the rest of the game.”
OKC Star Spencer 55 Bishop Kelley 48
In a consolation bracket game, the 3A No. 5 Bobcats (4-3) used a 13-0 run midway through the second half to rally past the 5A No 17 Comets (4-8).
Broken Arrow 79 Webster 77, 3 OT
BA 12 13 12 24 6 5 7 — 79
Webster 14 13 16 18 6 5 5 — 77
Broken Arrow (11-0): Anthony Allen 15, George McCurdy 15, Simon Blair 13, Tyler Pinder 11, Cody Nagy 8, Jaiell Talley 8, Ian Golden 7, Caleb Stika 2.
Webster (10-4): Isaiah Sanders 19, Anthony Pritchard 17, Martwon Taylor 13, Tojuan Pryor 12, Jeremiah Barnes 8, Byron Cox 6, Mason Richardson 2.
Edmond North 57, Owasso 55
Owasso 10 20 18 7 — 55
Edmond North 16 11 15 15 — 57
Owasso (3-5): Kyler Mann 22, Aaron Potter 13, Caden Fry 8, Trenton Ellison 5, Caleb Leslie 5, EJ Lewis 2.
Edmond North (8-3): Joell Wilson 19, Dalante Shannon 12, Landry Harris 8, Cameron Lee 7, Abraham Aghasedo 4, Caleb Sicard 4, Sam Walker 3.
East Central 74, Skiatook 60
East Central 8 29 20 17 — 74
Skiatook 15 16 14 15 — 60
East Central (7-3): MyTjwuan Campbell 26, Will McGuire 13, Darmontre Peters 12, Xavier Lucas 11, Delarente McCowan 9, Deanthony Jefferson 3.
Skiatook (3-7): Jayden Garner 22, Kolby Pirtle 11, Garrett Sumner 8, Dallin Anderson 6, Hayden Crase 5, Justin Mead 4, Alex Hollomon 2.
OKC Star Spencer 55 Bishop Kelley 48
Bishop Kelley 15 11 9 13 — 48
Star Spencer 11 15 13 16 — 55
Bishop Kelley (4-8): Jake Gendron 15, Eli Wallace 12, Michael Bomprezzi 8, Luke Nagode 5, Griffin Been 2, Brandon Niver 2, Matthew Plaisance 2, Adam Roy 2.
OKC Star Spencer (4-3): Brandon Zeno 14, Brandon Petit 13, Kwaen Harding 8, Ahmad Kennedy 6, Tyquan Cox 5, Jayden Winder 4, Thaddeus Johnson 3, Nickemen Watson 2.