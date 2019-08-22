Broken Arrow's Rodney Jones was named Thursday as the National Wrestling Coaches Association (NWCA) High School Boys Assistant Coach of the Year for Oklahoma.
Jones is now a finalist for the NWCA Section 6 Boys Assistant Coach of the Year Award.
In March, Jones was named Broken Arrow's head coach, succeeding his brother Shawn, who resigned to enter the private sector. With Rodney as an assistant since 2005, Shawn led the Broken Arrow to nine team championships in 14 seasons. Last winter, Broken Arrow won the Class 6A state and Dual State titles.
Piedmont's Erik Ford was named as the state's head coach of the year.