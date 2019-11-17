Broken Arrow senior Bryce Mattioda had a wish fulfilled on his 18th birthday Friday night.
Mattioda, one of the area’s top safeties, has seven career interceptions, but didn’t have a reception on offense until opening the fourth quarter of the Tigers’ Class 6AI quarterfinal against Union by catching a 40-yard touchdown pass from Jake Raines.
“I’ve been trying to for the past two years,” Mattioda said with a smile. “I got my one (offensive) play — in my last game on this (Memorial Stadium) field. You just have to go make plays.”
Mattioda’s TD sparked a comeback from a 10-point deficit as Broken Arrow rallied past visiting Union 35-31 at Memorial Stadium.
“Bryce Mattioda is probably the only guy on the team to make that catch,” Tigers coach David Alexander said. “He’s got the best hands on the team. When that ball left the quarterback’s hand I thought it was overthrown and he was wide open. It was a great catch and finish.”
The victory vaulted the Tigers (9-2) three spots up to No. 2 in the Tulsa World’s final Class 6AI rankings behind Owasso (11-0). Those teams will meet in the semifinals at 7 p.m. Saturday at Jenks’ Allan Trimble Stadium.
Mattioda wasn’t the only new receiver to join the Tigers’ offense in the fourth quarter Friday. Maurion Horn also scored on his first career reception, a 56-yarder. Horn, a sophomore who has been offered by five colleges, including Oklahoma and Oklahoma State, was expected to play a significant role on offense this year but only had 10 touches before Friday as he has spent most of his playing time in the secondary.
“Maurion is a special talent who makes a few sophomore mistakes every once in a while but is as talented as anyone on the football field,” Alexander said. “We’ve had so many other guys in the defensive secondary we just could not afford to have him play any offense, and we just didn’t want to add anything to his plate. Now that we have (some players back), he can spend some practice time on offense.”
Sperry, Metro set pace in 2A
Sperry and Metro Christian, after first-round playoff wins, are ranked on top of Class 2A just as they have been every week since the preseason.
Top-ranked Sperry scored all of its points in the first half of a 59-2 win over Kansas.
“I thought our team came out and had the playoff-type of intensity from the opening kickoff and it showed,” said Sperry coach Robert Park, whose team won last year’s 2A crown.
Carson Hendrix scored Sperry’s first touchdown on a 90-yard kickoff return, and then Cooper Park found Joe Whiteley for a 46-yard TD pass. Stormy Weathers later had a 6-yard TD run.
The Pirates the rest of the first half scored on a safety, Kohlby Foster’s 30-yard TD reception, Bryce Carter’s 18-yard TD run, Walker Niver’s 2-yard touchdown run, Weathers’ 4-yard TD run and Carter’s 13-yard scoring sprint.
At Metro, the No. 2 Patriots overwhelmed Kiefer 69-30.
Senior quarterback Asher Link had his hand in three of the Patriots’ first four touchdowns, including a 25-yard run to give Metro Christian a 28-3 lead in the second quarter. Link completed TD passes to Blaze Munoz (12 yards) and Price Allman (15 yards) in the first quarter, and Levi Korir added a 28-yard TD run.
In a 35-point second quarter, Metro Christian (11-0) had Tanner Salyer score on a 1-yard run, and Link threw TD passes of 22 yards (Cade Gibson) and 4 yards (Derek Sanderson). Korir capped the second period with a 57-yard touchdown run.
Link accounted for 410 yards and seven TDs.
“We executed really well on both sides of the ball,” Metro coach Jared McCoy said. “Gave up some second-half points while trying to work some younger guys onto the field defensively, but we feel really good about how we’re playing right now.”
Rams continue to roll
Regent Prep, ranked No. 1 in Class B since the preseason, beat Yale, 62-6, in a playoff opener. Braden Gilbert threw for 150 yards and five TDs and also rushed for a touchdown. Harrison Smith caught four of Gilbert’s passes for 74 yards and a TD.
“Anytime you can win in the playoffs it is a great win,” said Regent Prep coach Adam Bishop, whose team was last season’s Class B runner-up. “This team is very focused and continues to improve.”
Outdated times
With most of the state’s teams having 7 p.m. as their regular starting time, it’s ridiculous that the OSSAA insists on using 7:30 p.m. as its default starting time for early round games.
Teams can agree to change — 62 of the 88 in the first round were moved up to 7 p.m., — after a lot of extra work and confusion. As of late Sunday, all 40 second-round games below 6A are listed on the OSSAA’s website as scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Friday, but the World has been notified of 11 moves to 7, with the latest being Holland Hall at Washington (Okla.), and it’s likely there will be more changes announced in the next few days.
Notable
It’s usually rare for a district champion to lose in the first round, and that was the case again this year as only three of the 44 were upset by a fourth-place finisher, and none below 4A. Close games also were hard to find again in playoff openers as only 11 of the 88 were decided by eight points or less.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.