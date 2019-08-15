OWASSO — Broken Arrow and Owasso, the past two Class 6AI state football champions, will have a new title for their regular-season meeting.
On Thursday, it was announced that a multi-year agreement had been reach to rebrand the game as the Folds of Honor Patriot Bowl driven by Jim Glover Auto Family.
This year’s game will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 13 at Broken Arrow’s Memorial Stadium. The rebranding celebrates the service and sacrifice of American heroes and raises money to provide scholarships for families of service members who have been killed or wounded.
During the game, Jim Glover Auto Family will present a check to Folds of Honor for a portion of each vehicle sold during July, plus an additional $5,000 on behalf of the Broken Arrow and Owasso school districts. Since 2013, Jim Glover Auto Family has donated $450,000 to Folds of Honor.
“All athletics are built off rivalries,” Broken Arrow coach David Alexander said after the announcement. “Being the Patriot Bowl, that’s an incredible deal. Our stadium is going to be packed and Owasso’s will be, too, next year.
“If we can bring awareness and hopefully raise a little more money for Folds of Honor, it shows both teams that yes, the football game is very important, but there are other things more important. It’s going to be awesome. We’ve got two great towns who love their football and kids. It’ll be an incredible experience.”
Owasso coach Bill Blankenship was Union’s coach when the Union-Jenks regular-season meeting was branded as the MidFirst Bank Backyard Bowl in 2004 and that helped the game gain additional prestige. At that time, the schools had combined to win the first eight of a combined 21 consecutive state titles before Owasso ended that streak in 2017.
“I think that broke a little bit of ground for us and this continues that,” Blankenship said. “This (Owasso-BA) has been a pretty good game the two years I’ve been involved with it and I’m excited to take it to another level.”
Both schools will wear their home uniforms to symbolize being on the same team. Spirit groups from both schools will participate in a combined halftime performance and both marching bands will perform patriotic songs before the game.
The winner of the game has gone on to win the state title the past two years. Broken Arrow won 47-20 during the 2018 regular season and 10-7 in the semifinals. Owasso won 49-27 in 2017.
This year’s game will take place at the exact same time as the Backyard Bowl at Union.