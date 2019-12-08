Bryce Thompson scored 34 points and Trey Phipps added 16 to lead Class 6A No. 1 Booker T. Washington past St. Louis Christian Academy 66-63 in the Norm Stewart Classic on Saturday at Mizzou Arena in Columbia, Missouri.
Thompson received the game's most valuable player award from Stewart, the former longtime Missouri coach who is in the College Basketball Hall of Fame.
"Bryce was amazing," Hornets coach Conley Phipps II said Sunday.
Thompson, who is committed to Kansas, keyed the Hornets' late comeback. Washington led most of the game, by as much as 11, but SLCA used a 9-0 run to take a 63-60 lead after Jaden Jones' basket with 1:29 left. But Thompson made a 15-foot jumper at 1:07 and sank two free throws with 38 seconds left for a 64-63 lead.
After the Hornets came up with a defensive stop, Phipps made two free throws with 4.4 seconds left and Jordan Nesbitt missed a tying 3 as time expired. Jones (26 points) and Nesbitt (14 points) are two of the nation's top-100 juniors. Thompson, a senior, is ranked No. 26 in the ESPN Top 100.
The game that was nationally telecast by ESPNU started at 7 a.m.
"If you just tuned in and didn't know the time, you couldn't tell it was 7 in the morning," Conley Phipps II said. "Both teams came ready to play. We were excited. It's a big-time event and it was a great deal to play in it."
The Hornets (1-1) bounced back from a 79-72 loss in their opener to another St. Louis school, Christian Brothers, a week earlier in Duncanville, Texas.
"I was proud of how we played against an athletic and physical team," Conley Phipps II said. "We played much better than we did in Duncanville. Everybody -- coaches and players -- were disappointed in how we played a week ago. This is a win that builds confidence."
Washington visits ninth-ranked Jenks on Tuesday night.