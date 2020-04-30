For the second time in a decade, Booker T. Washington's tradition-rich boys basketball and football programs are undergoing coaching changes during the same year.
In January, BTW graduate Jonathan Brown was promoted from defensive coordinator to head football coach.
Another Hornets standout from the 1990s, Ryan Humphrey, came to mind immediately for Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud after Conley Phipps announced his retirement as BTW's boys basketball coach Tuesday.
"I wanted to touch base with Ryan and contacted him," Cloud said.
Humphrey, however, told Cloud he was happy in his current position as a Notre Dame assistant coach.
As a result, the coaching search is wide open and several candidates contacted Cloud in the first 24 hours after Phipps' announcement and the position has been posted on several sites.Cloud said applications will be taken through at least May 15. He projects interviews will start the week of May 18th with a replacement named by June 1.
"We don't have a magic number (for interviews) and we don't have a magic name at this point," Cloud said.
Cloud prefers hiring a coach who is a certified teacher. So what else is Cloud looking for in Phipps' successor?
"Someone who can relate to kids, but also those 45-to-60," Cloud said. "We want someone who understands what they are getting into, the high expectations to win, who knows the environment, who will reach out to the alumni and community, who has the respect of the other teachers, and who can do the PR (public relations). We're looking for the total coach."
Central coach/athletic director Eli K. Brown III said Thursday that "I do have an interest in it, but a lot of things would have to happen."
Eli Brown, a BTW graduate, has been Central's coach for nine years and led the Braves to the 2015 Class 4A state title. His uncle, Levi, was an assistant on eight state title teams at BTW.
"I like what I've accomplished at Central, it's a beautiful situation here and it wouldn't be easy to leave," he said and then added about the BTW opening. "It's intriguing. I like to think I check off a lot of the boxes."
While one major position opened at BTW, two others were filled this week as John Potocnik was named athletic director and Codi Lee as volleyball coach, pending Board of Education approval. Potocnik had filled in as the interim AD since Brad Calip resigned as head football coach in January to join Owasso's staff.
Lee played collegiately at Miami (Fla.) and also on Oklahoma's club team. She was on Texas high school state title teams at The Woodlands in 2013 and '14.
This will be the second stint as AD for Potocnik, who has been at Washington for 22 years. He will continue as baseball coach and a teacher. Most other 6A schools have ADs without any other responsibilities, and Cloud indicated in January he was considering that possibility for Washington.
"And that is on the radar for the future and it could be John," Cloud said. "We're very comfortable with him."
Potocnik will serve on the basketball coaching search committee along with Cloud, TPS assistant AD Mick Wilson, BTW principal Melissa Woolridge and BTW assistant principal Matt Myers.
The last previous year BTW had both football and boys basketball positions open was in 2012 when Marvin Dantzler (football) and Joe Redmond (basketball) were hired.
BTW's new basketball coach will inherit a program that has an OSSAA-record 16 state titles. In three years, Phipps led the Hornets to a state title, a state runner-up finish and three state tournament berths. This year's team went 20-5 and was ranked No. 1 in 6A when the season ended due to the COVID-19 shutdown. BTW will graduate its top three players, but returns two starters.
"Conley did a great job as we knew he would," Cloud said. "It's a big-time pressure job, different than a normal coaching situation."
See this year's All World athlete of the year finalists in fall and winter sports
Swimmer of the year finalist: Austin Bick, Jenks, Sr.
An All World first team selection last year, Bick enjoyed another outstanding season, claiming the Class 6A East Regional and individual state championship in the 200-yard individual medley and placing second at each meet in the 500-yard freestyle. Those efforts helped the Trojans roll to their second straight team title and third in four years. He also anchored the victorious 200 medley relay and contributed to the second-place 400 freestyle relay. “It’s nice to have all that work that we put in finally pay off,” Bick said. “I know for me, it’s been hard to put in so much work and it just feels like you’re not getting enough out of it until the last meet of the season.” He's committed to Washington University in St. Louis.
Additional: Is the first-team swimmer in the 200 IM
Swimmer of the year finalist: Daniel Sibley, Union, Jr.
After placing fourth in the 500 freestyle and sixth in the 200 free at 2019’s Class 6A state meet, Sibley took a major step forward this season, winning both events at the East Regional and then claiming the individual state championship in the 500 free and placing third in the 200 free. He also helped the Redskins’ 200 medley and 400 free relays finish third at state, as Union placed fourth in the team standings. Earlier in the season, Sibley set a new school record in the 100 butterfly. “Our focus this season has been to develop power and speed, concentrating on his turns and sprinting for relay performances,” Union coach Lynne Gorman said of Sibley. “We can always count on Daniel to perform his best.”
Additional: Is the first-team swimmer in the 500 freestyle
Swimmer of the year finalist: Jack Callan, Bishop Kelley, Sr.
Last year’s All World swimmer of the year and a finalist in each of the two years before that, Callan enjoyed another outstanding season, once again winning every race he swam in. He won the Class 5A East Regional and state championships in both the 200 freestyle and the 500 free, setting state records in both (breaking marks held by his older brother Patrick). He also anchored the Comets’ winning 200 free and 400 free relays, which each established new state records, too, breaking Kelley’s own marks from 2018 — all while helping the Comets claim their second straight team state championship. “The individual records were awesome, it was something I was chasing, but nothing’s better than setting records with your teammates,” Callan said. “Those relay records, they mean the world to me.” He will swim at SMU in Dallas next year.
Additional: Is the first-team swimmer in the 200 freestyle
Swimmer of the year finalist: Abbey Mink, Bishop Kelley, Jr.
One year after placing second in the 100 freestyle and ninth in the 100 backstroke at the Class 5A state meet while still working her way back from knee surgery, Mink switched events this season and enjoyed even more success. She won both the 200 free and 500 free individual state championships, slicing 11 and 27 seconds off her preliminary times. She also anchored the Comets’ winning 200 free relay (the school’s first-ever state-winning relay) and contributed to their 200 medley relay that placed second, helping the small squad place sixth overall. “The race that I am the very most proud of that entire meet was the 200 freestyle relay,” Mink said. “It’s the first time in Bishop Kelley history that the girls team has won gold in a relay at state, and we set the school record, one time the first day and then broke it again the second day.”
Additional: Is the first-team swimmer in the 500 freestyle
Swimmer of the year finalist: Sydney Perry, Bartlesville, Sr.
Following three years on a juggernaut state championship team, Perry had to adjust to leading a small, six-person squad this season. But she continued to shine brightly, winning every race she swam in and claiming individual Class 6A East Regional and state championships in both the 50 freestyle and 100 butterfly. She helped the Bruins, who had won five state titles in a row, place a solid fifth this year. “I’m still trying to go out there and win and be competitive,” Perry said of her mindset this season. “Team-wise, we’re just trying to show everyone that we’re still here and we can still make an impact.” She is committed to Oklahoma State.
Additional: Is the first-team swimmer in the 100 butterfly
Swimmer of the year finalist: Laney Fenton, Jenks, Jr.
After placing fourth in the 200-yard individual medley and second in the 100 breaststroke at last year’s Class 6A state meet, where the Trojans fell 22 points short of champion Bartlesville, Fenton came back with an even better performance this year. She won both the 500 freestyle and the 100 breaststroke, while also anchoring winning 200 medley and 400 freestyle relays, helping Jenks claim its first girls state title since 2010. “I set the bar high for getting all four golds,” Fenton said. “Since last year when we lost by like 20 points, it feels really good to finally win. It’s been a great season.”
Additional: Is the first-team swimmer in the 100 breaststroke
Wrestler of the year finalist: Caleb Tanner, Collinsville, Sr.
Tanner finished his high school career as Oklahoma’s 39th four-time state champion, also becoming only the third from Collinsville to accomplish the feat. The difference in Tanner’s senior campaign at 132 pounds was the first undefeated season of his career at 24-0. Next, Tanner will wrestle for the University of Oklahoma. “It’s been an honor to be a part of Caleb’s journey to becoming a four-time wrestling state champion,” Collinsville coach Weston Harding said. “I’m proud of him and all his accomplishments. Hard work pays off. I can’t wait to watch him wrestle in an OU singlet.”
Additional: Is the first-team wrestler at 132 pounds
Wrestler of the year finalist: Eli Griffin, Cascia Hall, Jr.
Griffin had only one blemish on his record while winning his third straight Class 4A state title. He won his first two championships at 106 pounds, but moving up a weight to 113 didn’t deter Griffin any in 2020, as he posted a 44-1 record — with 43 of those being bonus-point victories. His only loss was to Allen, Texas’ Braxton Brown, who was ranked fourth in the country at 113 pounds. “Eli was not only dominant on the mat, but he also really stepped up as a leader of our team, taking it upon himself to help prepare his young teammates to compete at the high school level. He regularly drilled with freshmen, helping them fine-tune their skills and techniques, as well as offering advice on the mental aspect of wrestling at a high level,” said Mike Griffin, Eli’s father and a Cascia Hall assistant wrestling coach.
Additional: Is the first-team wrestler at 113 pounds
Wrestler of the year finalist: Cougar Anderson, Skiatook, Jr.
Andersen claimed his third consecutive Class 5A state title while also completing his second undefeated season in a row at 33-0. He accomplished the feat after bumping up from 152 pounds to 160 for his junior campaign. Andersen’s career record is now 114-3, having not lost since his freshman season. "He and Josh (Taylor) are my first three-time going for their fourth state title that I have ever coached," Skiatook coach Jake Parker said. "I'm proud to coach them. He's the kind of kid that you want to be around because of his work ethic and positive attitude."
Additional: Is the first-team wrestler at 160 pounds
Football finalist (offense): WR Jack Wright
Regent Prep • Sr. • HT: 6-1 • WT: 180 The year: Caught 53 passes for 1,411 yards and 26 TDs to help the Rams reach the Class B state final for the second consecutive year. Had 10 receptions for 250 yards and three TDs against Cherokee in the semifinals. Set the national career record with 112 TD receptions. On defense had 34 tackles, one sack and scored on one of this three interceptions. Averaged 32.9 yards on seven punt returns with three TDs. Also averaged 26.2 yards on five kickoff returns. A two-time offensive player of the year finalist. Career -- 266 receptions for 6,213 yards, 227 tackles and 20 interceptions.
College: North Dakota (signed)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (offense): P/QB Chase Ricke
Lincoln Christian • Sr. • HT: 6-1 • WT: 185 The year: Completed 184-of-243 passes for 3,500 yards and 51 TDs with only three interceptions to lead the Bulldogs to a 14-0 record and a 3A state championship. Also had 69 rushes for 333 yards and four touchdowns. Directed an offense that averaged 49.7 points. The Bulldogs rarely punted, but he also was effective in that role, averaging 32.8 yards, with four of his 12 punts pinning opponents inside their 20. In four playoff games, he was 52-of-71 for 1,107 yards and 12 TDs. Was 16-of-19 for 330 yards and four TDs against Kingfisher in the quarterfinals and 18-of-21 for 242 yards against Plainview in the title game. Career passing -- 9,683 yards, 110 TDs. Career punting -- 85 punts, 36.4 average.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (offense): RB Sevion Morrison
Edison • Sr. • HT: 6-0 • WT: 197 The year: Rushed for 1,812 yards and 26 touchdowns on 182 carries to help the 5A Eagles (10-2) for the first time since 1992 win the district title and reach the state quarterfinals. Also caught three passes for 101 yards and a TD and scored on a 76-yard kickoff return. His favorite game was a 33-14 win over 5A semifinalist Bishop Kelley when he had 25 carries for 225 yards and four touchdowns in a 33-14 win. Had a 98-yard TD dash against Glenpool. Finished his high school career with 5,561 yards, breaking Spencer Tillman's Edison rushing record. A two-time All World player of the year finalist.
College: Nebraska (signed)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (offense): QB Cole Dugger
Owasso • Sr. • HT: 6-1 • WT: 180 The year: Completed 182-of-286 passes for 3,350 yards and 42 touchdowns with only two interceptions to lead the Rams to a 13-0 record and a Class 6AI state title. Threw for four TDs in each of Owasso's four wins in November. In three playoff games, he was 57-of-80 for 894 yards and nine touchdowns. Connected on a season-high five TDs passes against Southmoore, His top game was against Broken Arrow in the semifinals when he was 20-of-25 for 368 yards and four TDs, plus rushed for another touchdown. Went 25-1 as a starting QB in his last two seasons. including 2018 with Collinsville.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): LB Emaud Triplett
Owasso • Jr. • HT: 5-11 • WT: 210 The year: Led the Rams' defense with 140 tackles, including 48 solos, with eight sacks. Had 18 tackles each against Mustang and Moore. In the regular season against Broken Arrow, had 15 tackles and a 65-yard interception return. Also had 15 tackles with three for losses in the opener against Bentonville West. Had two sacks in both games against Broken Arrow. Filled in at running back after injuries depleted that position in the playoffs and had 23 carries for 110 yards, including the Rams' second and last TD in a 14-6 win over Jenks in the 6AI state final.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): DB Brennan Presley
Bixby • Sr. • HT: 5-9 • WT: 170 The year: Besides being one of the state's top receivers, he also was a defensive dynamo with seven interceptions, including two returned for touchdowns. On offense, had 98 receptions for 1,515 yards and 24 TDs. In a 40-36 win over Stillwater in the state final, had 16 receptions for 119 yards and a TD, nine rushes for 43 yards, two tackles plus a pass breakup, a 39-yard free kick return and a 98-yard kickoff return for a TD. In the season opener, caught 17 passes for 237 yards and six TDs plus four solo tackles in a 77-44 win over Mansfield (Texas) Timberview. Picked off three passes in a 57-7 win over 6AI runner-up Jenks. Career -- 16 interceptions, 96 tackles, 232 catches for 3,448 yards, 52 overall TDs.
College: Oklahoma State (signed)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): LB Connor Johnson
Lincoln Christian • Sr. • HT: 6-3 • WT: 190 The year: Had 109 tackles to help the Bulldogs win the 3A state title. Also had five interceptions (one TD) and two fumble recoveries. As a tight end, had 56 catches for 1,255 yards and 23 touchdowns. In the state final against Plainview, was involved in 13 tackles, and had three catches for 51 yards and a TD. In the quarterfinals against Kingfisher, had three interceptions, eight tackles, and nine catches for 216 yards and three touchdowns. Also had three TD catches against Stigler, Roland and Idabel. Selected as the 3A district defensive player of the year. Produced 199 career tackles.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): LB Marcus Esparza
Sapulpa • Sr. • HT: 5-11 • WT: 200 The year: Had 86 tackles with two sacks, and scored on one of his three interceptions to help the Chieftains reach the Class 6AII playoffs for the second consecutive season. As a running back, had 140 rushes for 1,100 yards and seven TDs, plus seven receptions for 77 yards and a touchdown. Averaged 34.3 yards on 28 punts. In a win over rival Sand Springs, rushed for 167 yards and a TD, threw a 49-yard TD pass, had seven solo tackles plus four assists and averaged 37.3 yards on three punts. Won the 6AII-2 Iron Man award. Career -- 313 tackles, five sacks, six interceptions (three TDs), 302 rushes for 2,030 yards and 21 TDs, three TD passes in seven attempts.
College: Undecided
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Football finalist (defense): LB Price Allman
Metro Christian • Sr. • HT: 6-2 • WT: 172 The year: Led the Patriots' defense with 145 tackles, including 23 for losses. Had three interceptions, including a 75-yard TD return, and two fumble recoveries. Produced 19 tackles against Nowata and 14 against Adair. Had 328 career tackles with 39 for losses. On offense, had 45 rushes for 348 yards, nine catches for 127 yards and five TDs overall. Completed 4-of-8 passes for 160 yards, including a 61-yard bomb in the 2A state final. Recovered an onside kick late in the title game. Was the 2A-4 co-defensive player of the year with teammate Cade Gibson.
College: ORU (baseball commit)
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Boys cross country finalist: Nate Gibson, Lincoln Christian
Gibson has been instrumental in the Bulldogs winning team championships over the course of his varsity career, and that continued this season. He finished second at the Class 4A state meet, while guiding the Bulldogs to their third championship in four years. His time of 16:17 was only two seconds off the winning pace, and that was a week after finishing as the runner-up at the 4A regional meet.
Leading up to postseason races, Gibson won meets at Claremore Sequoyah and Sapulpa, and he was second at both Holland Hall and Broken Arrow races.
“If you look at Nate’s progression as a runner over the years, it is textbook,” Lincoln Christian coach Stephen Lewelling said. “Plot his times on a chart, and it is exactly how you would hope an athlete would improve.”
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Boys cross country finalist: Caden Goss, Fort Gibson
Making a colossal jump from his sophomore season to junior year, Goss racked up numerous victories in 2019. Goss topped the rest of the field at the Tahlequah and Kiefer meets, and he also became a three-time Verdigris Valley Conference champion.
Goss turned in a second-place finish at the Oklahoma Baptist University meet, and he was third at the Holland Hall meet. All of those results led up to stellar postseason races, where Goss won regional and state championships in Class 4A. Goss won Fort Gibson’s first cross country title by finishing the 5K race at 16:15.
“I don’t think there’s anyone in the state that has a better regiment than Caden does. It’s waking up early and committing himself to that, and it paid off this year,” Fort Gibson coach Todd Dickerson said.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Boys cross country finalist: Spencer Hales, Bartlesville
A year after finishing ninth at the Class 6A state tournament, Hales turned in one dominant performance after another throughout his senior season in 2019. While leading the Bruins in every meet this year, Hales racked up five individual first-place finishes at the Broken Arrow, Sand Springs, Holland Hall, Claremore and Frontier Valley Conference meets.
In Joplin, Missouri, Hales finished ninth -- and as the top Oklahoma runner -- in the high school boys green division, which featured 380 runners from surrounding states, including Kansas, Missouri and Arkansas. In postseason races, Hales posted second-place showings at both the Class 6A regional race and the state meet in Edmond.
“We continues to push himself in practice, races and meets,” Bartlesville coach David Ayres said. “He has been a great part of the team the last four years with two state rings. Spencer has the best kick that I’ve ever seen in my 14 years of coaching. He gets this crazy look in his eyes, starts moving his head and puts it into a different gear. It’s fun to watch him run and compete.”
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Girls cross country finalist: Ella Eureste, Bishop Kelley
Eureste made it back-to-back state championships with another Class 5A individual title this season, winning her final race of the season by 10 seconds with a personal-best time of 19:15. Leading up to that, she also snagged a regional championship gold medal.
In other races along the way, Eureste posted top-five finishes at Deer Creek, Tahlequah, Broken Arrow and the Rim Rock Classic at the University of Kansas.
“Ella followed up a great freshman season with another outstanding season as a sophomore,” Bishop Kelley Terry Stupp said. “Throughout the season, Ella showed a strong work ethic that helped others, but also she took from her teammates to get even better. Plenty of great things are still ahead for Ella.”
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Girls cross country finalist: Payton Hinkle, Broken Arrow
Only three seconds kept Hinkle from a state championship her freshman season, but she atoned for that this season with a dominant performance en route to a 6A title in Edmond. That came a week after he cruised to a regional championship. Both postseason races were the culmination of a stellar regular season, where Hinkle won a Frontier Conference championship.
In two out-of-state meets, Hinkle finished second in a deep field at the University of Kansas, and in another large meet at Missouri Southern at the Stampede, Hinkle finished first overall. Hinkle also picked up individual gold medals at both the Broken Arrow and Tahlequah meets.
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Girls cross country finalist: Avery Mazzei, Jenks
Mazzei put forth a stellar sophomore season with nothing but top-five finishes from the beginning of the season to the end. It all led to a second-place finish at the Class 6A state meet, where Mazzei helped guide the Trojans to a team title.
She also had runner-up finishes at regionals, Frontier Valley Conference and Broken Arrow. She had a fifth-place showing in a big field at the Chile Pepper festival in Arkansas, and she posted meet victories at Deer Creek and pre-state in Edmond.
“Avery was the top runner and leader on our team all season,” Jenks coach Rachael Graddy said. “She has great work ethic, and I’m so excited to see what she does in track season.”
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Volleyball finalist: Macy Blackburn, Broken Arrow
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Volleyball finalist: Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Volleyball finalist: Beth Bayless, Regent Prep
Photo by STEPHEN PINGRY/Tulsa World
Softball finalist: Savannah Evans, Broken Arrow
Photo by MATT BARNARD/Tulsa World
Softball finalist: Paige Knight, Owasso
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
Softball finalist: Celeste Wood, Hilldale
Photo by IAN MAULE/Tulsa World
