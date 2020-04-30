For the second time in a decade, Booker T. Washington's tradition-rich boys basketball and football programs are undergoing coaching changes during the same year.

In January, BTW graduate Jonathan Brown was promoted from defensive coordinator to head football coach.

Another Hornets standout from the 1990s, Ryan Humphrey, came to mind immediately for Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud after Conley Phipps announced his retirement as BTW's boys basketball coach Tuesday.

"I wanted to touch base with Ryan and contacted him," Cloud said.

Humphrey, however, told Cloud he was happy in his current position as a Notre Dame assistant coach.

As a result, the coaching search is wide open and several candidates contacted Cloud in the first 24 hours after Phipps' announcement and the position has been posted on several sites.Cloud said applications will be taken through at least May 15. He projects interviews will start the week of May 18th with a replacement named by June 1.

"We don't have a magic number (for interviews) and we don't have a magic name at this point," Cloud said.

Cloud prefers hiring a coach who is a certified teacher. So what else is Cloud looking for in Phipps' successor?

"Someone who can relate to kids, but also those 45-to-60," Cloud said. "We want someone who understands what they are getting into, the high expectations to win, who knows the environment, who will reach out to the alumni and community, who has the respect of the other teachers, and who can do the PR (public relations). We're looking for the total coach."

Central coach/athletic director Eli K. Brown III said Thursday that "I do have an interest in it, but a lot of things would have to happen."

Eli Brown, a BTW graduate, has been Central's coach for nine years and led the Braves to the 2015 Class 4A state title. His uncle, Levi, was an assistant on eight state title teams at BTW.

"I like what I've accomplished at Central, it's a beautiful situation here and it wouldn't be easy to leave," he said and then added about the BTW opening. "It's intriguing. I like to think I check off a lot of the boxes."

While one major position opened at BTW, two others were filled this week as John Potocnik was named athletic director and Codi Lee as volleyball coach, pending Board of Education approval. Potocnik had filled in as the interim AD since Brad Calip resigned as head football coach in January to join Owasso's staff.

Lee played collegiately at Miami (Fla.) and also on Oklahoma's club team. She was on Texas high school state title teams at The Woodlands in 2013 and '14.

This will be the second stint as AD for Potocnik, who has been at Washington for 22 years. He will continue as baseball coach and a teacher. Most other 6A schools have ADs without any other responsibilities, and Cloud indicated in January he was considering that possibility for Washington.

"And that is on the radar for the future and it could be John," Cloud said. "We're very comfortable with him."

Potocnik will serve on the basketball coaching search committee along with Cloud, TPS assistant AD Mick Wilson, BTW principal Melissa Woolridge and BTW assistant principal Matt Myers.

The last previous year BTW had both football and boys basketball positions open was in 2012 when Marvin Dantzler (football) and Joe Redmond (basketball) were hired.

BTW's new basketball coach will inherit a program that has an OSSAA-record 16 state titles. In three years, Phipps led the Hornets to a state title, a state runner-up finish and three state tournament berths. This year's team went 20-5 and was ranked No. 1 in 6A when the season ended due to the COVID-19 shutdown. BTW will graduate its top three players, but returns two starters.

"Conley did a great job as we knew he would," Cloud said. "It's a big-time pressure job, different than a normal coaching situation."

See this year's All World athlete of the year finalists in fall and winter sports

Barry Lewis

918-581-8393

barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com

Twitter: @BarryLewisTW

Tags