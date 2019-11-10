Verdigris was in a unique situation late in its game Friday night at Berryhill.
The Cardinals led by 14 in the final moments, but if they gave up a last-second touchdown they wouldn’t feel like celebrating their first-ever win over Berryhill in eight tries and snapping the Chiefs’ streak of 39 consecutive regular-season wins.
“A seven-point win would be like a loss,” Verdigris coach Travis East said.
That’s because Verdigris needed an 11-point win to capture the District 3A-4 title in a three-way tiebreaker with Berryhill and Cascia Hall. A win of 8-to-10 points would have given Verdigris second place.
After Sloan Roller’s 15-yard TD and 2-point conversion runs gave Verdigris a 14-point lead with two minutes left, the Cardinals needed a defensive stop to win their first district title since 2001 — a year when Roller and other Verdigris seniors were born.
“It was nervewracking,” Roller said.
The Cardinals forced a turnover on downs near midfield to close out a 35-21 win.
“It was great seeing our fans storm the field,” Roller said as he looked back on Friday night during a recruiting visit to Central Oklahoma on Saturday. “It was huge for our community and I think our whole town was there and so was theirs. It felt like a semifinal playoff-type atmosphere.”
Roller, a senior, is familiar with what that feels like because he spent his first two high school football seasons at Bixby, which won a 6AII state title his freshman year and was the runner-up as a sophomore. He is a cousin of World 2014 metro player of the year Nic Roller of Bixby.
“One of the things I wanted to do was bring that winning culture over when I came here,” said Sloan Roller, a linebacker who leads Verdigris’ defense with 224 tackles over the past two seasons. “It’s been a journey. We’ve come a long way.”
Verdigris improved to 5-6 and reached the playoffs last year before taking a big step forward this season. After a two-month absence, the Cardinals (8-2) are back in the World’s 3A rankings at No. 6.
Early season losses to 2A No. 1 Sperry and Cascia Hall helped prepare the Cardinals for the big win at Berryhill, which beat Verdigris 55-26 last year.
“We were tight against Sperry and had seven turnovers against Cascia,” East said. “We learned from those games. I told our players Friday to relax and play your game. We had two turnovers, but both were on long passes that were like punts.”
Verdigris, with a pair of TD runs by freshman Caden Parnell and two Carson Calvert interceptions, led 21-7 at halftime, but Berryhill rallied to tie the game in the third quarter.
“We’ve had games in the past where we’ve started fast in the first half, but then fade away,” Roller said. “We knew we had to regain our focus.”
The Cardinals took a 27-21 lead midway through the fourth quarter on freshman Dylan White’s 15-yard TD pass to Toby Willis and then Roller added the final eight points.
“Winning the district, this is a moment we’ve all been talking about since we were freshmen,” Willis said. “We knew coming in that Berryhill was 39-0 and the intensity was so high. And it came down to our defense at the end. We couldn’t let them score. It feels amazing to be the No. 1 seed.”
Willis had nine catches for 99 yards. He is one of the area’s top receivers with 52 catches for 1,108 yards and 15 TDs.
“Toby is having a great year,” East said. “Every team is trying to bracket him and he always draws two or three men in coverage, but still makes plays. He fights for every ball. If you throw it in his vicinity, he’s going to catch it.”
Another standout for Verdigris is Arkansas State offensive lineman commit Austin Woods, who also is making an impact on defense.
“He kind of sets the tone with his physicality,” East said. “He’s also having a great year.”
Verdigris hosts Idabel (6-4) in a playoff opener Friday.
“Idabel is a good team and I told our kids we’ve got to ready for them and move forward,” East said.
Sabatini sets record
Christian Sabatini, after gaining 204 yards in NOAH’s regular-season finale against OKC Grant on Friday, has set the Jaguars’ single-season rushing record with 1,645 yards on 225 carries. The junior broke the record of 1,580 set by Eric Thorton in 2009. Sabatini is the grandson of College Football Hall of Fame coach Fisher DeBerry, who led Air Force to 12 bowl games. NOAH (7-3), ranked No. 3, will compete in the Home School National Championships on Nov. 20-23 at Panama City Beach, Florida.
Notable
Barnsdall’s Michael Marin recently surpassed 5,000 rushing/receiving yards and 50 TDs in his career. The Panthers (7-3) open the Class A playoffs on Friday at Commerce...
In a showdown of undefeated teams for the District A-5 title, Chad Mitchell and Trevor Mitchell combined for 385 yards and five TDs to lead No. 4 Pawnee past No. 5 Pawhuska 46-40 on Friday. Pawnee won its first district title since 2006. Pawhuska QB Bryce Drummond accounted for 414 yards and all of his team’s points with six TDs and a pair of 2-point conversions.