Breakthrough against Bruins
Claremore players were tired of losing to Bartlesville, so they made sure it didn’t happen on Friday. The Class 5A No. 5 Zebras zoomed out to a 26-point lead in the first half and thwarted a Bartlesville rally in the second half for a 40-28 victory at Custer Stadium.
“Our theme for the week was ‘be the first,’” Claremore coach Jarrett Hurt said. “Our players wanted to be the first Claremore football team to beat Bartlesville since they went to one high school in 1982.”
Claremore quarterback Charlie Murdock completed 19-of-28 passes for 268 yards and four touchdowns, in addition to rushing for 58 yards and a score.
“We were really proud of our players for digging down deep and finding a way to win the game when Bartlesville had all the momentum in the second half,” Hurt said.
The win for Claremore reversed a losing trend over the past five matchups that saw Bartlesville beat the Zebras by a combined score of 166-69 dating back to 2008. Claremore beat Bartlesville Sooner twice in 1981 and the Zebras didn't play a Bartlesville team again until '08.
Central boasts 2-0 start
Central’s defense made life miserable for Memorial on Friday night in a 58-0 victory for the Braves, who are off to a 2-0 start for the first time since 2011 (the last time Central also made the playoffs).
“Being 2-0 is pretty big,” Central coach Clifford "Kip" Shaw said. “I’ve been at Central six years now, and that hasn’t happened since I’ve been here. It gives the kids some confidence when they walk around.”
Central’s defense scored seven different times against Memorial, including three different safeties. Demarion Leathers had a fumble recovery in the end zone, and Trey Washington scored on a 43-yard interception return and an 80-yard fumble recovery. Kodi Lang also had a 43-yard fumble return for a score.
“I’m proud of these kids,” Shaw said. “They’re working hard and playing hard, and they’ve bought in. The game against Memorial proved how hard they’ve been working.”
Ramsey leads Green Dragons
Sophomore Cash Ramsey rushed for 233 yards and four touchdowns to lead Chelsea to a 52-13 victory over Ketchum on Friday night. It was the Green Dragons’ first win since Oct. 13, 2017.
“This win was great for our kids,” Chelsea coach Matt Hagebusch said. “They have worked so hard through the offseason, summer and fall camps. It’s really exciting for them to see some results for their work and sacrifices.”
Ramey had touchdown runs of 4, 10, 15 and 60 yards. Freshman Danny Comiford, who had five carries for 104 yards, scored on runs of 31 and 57 yards.
Bucks knock off rival
Cliffy Hayes rushed for 133 yards and a touchdown and also passed for a touchdown in Hominy’s 20-19 victory over rival Cleveland on Thursday. The Tigers scored on quarterback Ben Ward’s short TD run with 4:08 left in the fourth quarter, but Hominy turned back Cleveland’s two-point attempt.
From there, Hominy was able to keep the ball away from Cleveland for the win -- Hominy’s 51st in the series.
“I was very pleased with our guys finding a way to win a tight game,” Hominy coach Caleb Christian said. “Cleveland has had our number the last couple of years and we were excited to get the win.”
Cleveland had won nine of the previous 10 matchups in the series that has continued for 98 consecutive years.
-- Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World