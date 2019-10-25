Class 4A
Lincoln Christian boys
Class 4A’s top-ranked team, the Bulldogs are led by Nate Gibson, who finished second at last week’s regional at Kiefer High School. Andrew Smithwich, Josiah Antis, Jon Biersdorfer and Dax Oberdick all had times under 17 minutes, 22 seconds in the 5K race. All of the Bulldogs placed in the top 10.
Lincoln Christian girls
The Bulldogs girls also are ranked No. 1 and are coming off a dominant regional showing. Junior Addie Brooks (12:13) won by 15 seconds, and the Bulldogs scored 37 points as a team — 102 points better than second-place Vinita. Jaylen Riley (12:44), Gabriella Degeorge (12:51) and Isabella Murphy (13:08) also were in the top eight for the Bulldogs.
Caden Goss (Fort Gibson)
The junior is 4A’s top-ranked runner. After placing 14th at last year’s state meet, Goss has racked up several wins this year, including at last week’s regional in Kiefer with a time of 15:51.
Libby Rowland, Ike Walker (Holland Hall)
They were the top finishers for the Holland Hall girls and boys teams at last week’s regional meet. Rowland was second in the girls race at 12:28, and Walker was third in the boys race at 16:17.
Class 3A
Kiefer boys
Junior Phoenix Randleman, who finished fifth at last year’s state meet, was this year’s regional winner on his home course. The Trojans also placed junior Cooper Garden (17:12), sophomore Ty Rupert (17:25) and senior Tristan Lujan (17:43) in the top nine.
Kiefer girls
The Trojans had three of the top six runners at last week’s Kiefer regional. Junior Zoie Kiddy had Kiefer’s best time (12:33) and finished second overall, and freshman Shayne Hendrix was third at 12:43. Freshman Halli Kiddy was sixth overall and had a time of 13:16.
Natalia Cleveland (Regent Prep)
After spending two seasons as four-time state champion Elli Gilbreath’s running partner, Cleveland is running for her first state title for the Rams. She won last week’s regional at Kiefer with a time of 12:09 in the 3.2K. That helped Regent Prep finish third as a team.
Tahlequah Sequoyah girls
The Indians finished only nine points off the pace set by Kiefer, and they were led by Kayla Harp, Conlie Smith, Asa Robbins and Breanna Sierra — all of whom placed in the top nine with times of 13:29 or better.
Class 2A
Mackenzie Hendrix (Wesleyan Christian)
Sophomore from Bartlesville finished second at the Kiefer regional with a time of 13:24.
Rejoice Christian boys
The Eagles placed first at the Kiefer regional with 48 points, beating Calvin High School by 24. Senior Miles Bonine paced the Eagles at 17:41 in the 5K race. Juniors Luke Callery, Brady Thomas and Griffin Paul finished in the top 22 for the Eagles.