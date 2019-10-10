Class 4A
No. 1 Regent Prep Rams
Record: 32-8
State titles: 1 (2014)
Notes: Regent Prep ended last season in the state tournament quarterfinals with a 3-2 loss to Bethany. … Senior hitter Bella Vu returned for regionals after dealing with a recurrence of stress fractures in her lower leg, which date back to her sophomore year.
No. 8 Summit Christian Eagles
Record: 24-4
State titles: None
Notes: Eagles were semifinalists in 3A last season.
No. 3 Lincoln Christian Bulldogs
Record: 24-11
State titles: 2 (2011, 2018)
Notes: Abby Cunningham broke the school record for digs last season as a sophomore. ... Jordan Riley, Raena Marick and Hope Keltner are all prominent pieces up along the net for the Bulldogs — – last year’s 3A champion.
Class 3A
No. 1 Metro Christian Patriots
Record: 25-11
State titles: None
Notes: Patriots went 13-7 against 5A & 4A teams but are 4-0 against 3A teams.
No. 2 Oklahoma Union Cougars
Record: 22-7
State titles: None
Notes: Senior Maddy McKinney leads the team in kills, and she has been to the state tournament four years in a row. ... Pair of sophomores, Sara Mckinney and Julia Barron, provide added hitting strength on the front line.
4A/3A VOLLEYBALL
Class 4AFriday at Choctaw High School
Quarterfinals
Regent Prep vs. Summit Christian, 11:45 a.m.
Christian Heritage vs. Southwest Covenant, 10 a.m.
Lincoln Christian vs. Crossings Christian, 1:30 p.m.
Bethany vs. Oklahoma Christian, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday at Shawnee High School
Semifinals
Regent Prep/Summit Christian vs. Christian Heritage/Southwest Covenant, 12:30 p.m.
Lincoln Christian/Crossings Christian vs. Bethany/Oklahoma Christian, 2:15 p.m.
ChampionshipSemifinal winners, 6:30 p.m.
Class 3AAt Shawnee High School
Friday: Quarterfinals
Metro Christian vs. Cement, 10 a.m.
Okay vs. Chisholm, 11:45 a.m.
Oklahoma Bible vs. Heritage Hall, 1:30 p.m.
Westville vs. Oklahoma Union, 3:15 p.m.
Saturday: Semifinals
Metro Christian/Cement vs. Okay/Chisholm, 9 a.m.
Oklahoma Bible/Heritage Hall vs. Westville/Oklahoma Union, 10:45 a.m.
Saturday: Championship
Semifinal winners, 4:30 p.m.