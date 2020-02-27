COLLINSVILLE — Collinsville senior Caleb Tanner has a chance to make state wrestling history this weekend.
Tanner enters the Class 5A state tournament at State Fairgrounds Arena in Oklahoma City with three state titles to his name. With one more, Tanner will become just the third four-time champion to come out of Collinsville’s storied program.
In the history of Oklahoma high school wrestling, there are only 38 members of that exclusive club.
Tanner also will enter his opening match Friday morning in the 132-pound division with a 21-0 record. The University of Oklahoma signee has a career record of 144-6 in a Cardinals singlet, but he has never finished a high school season with an unbeaten mark.
“I’ve been there and done this three times in a row, but I’ve never been undefeated in a season. It would mean a lot,” said Tanner, whose teammate, Jordan Williams, went unbeaten last season and was the first Collinsville wrestler to finish with a perfect record since 2005.
Tanner was sidelined for a couple of weeks while recovering from a concussion in January, but has seemingly not missed a beat since his return. He rolled to the east regional title last weekend in Glenpool, pinning each of his three opponents in the first period. He needed just 46 seconds to finish off Skiatook’s Cody Francis in the final.
“Tanner’s improved in all aspects of his game,” Collinsville coach Wes Harding said. “One of his biggest improvements is maturity. You can tell he really wants to wrestle in college.”
Tanner is one of seven regional champions the Cardinals will take to state. The others are Cameron Steed (113), Troy Spratley (120), Williams (126), Drake Acklin (138), Kolten Allphin (152) and Brian Pollard (182). Collinsville qualified a total of 11 wrestlers for state.
While Tanner and Williams are the headliners for the Cardinals, Harding may have a more balanced lineup with the contributions of Allphin, Pollard and Spratley.
Allphin, a quarterback for the Collinsville football team last fall, claimed an overtime victory over top-seeded Cody Hicks of Durant in last week’s regional final and will bring a 39-6 record into state.
“Allphin has decided he wants to wrestle in college,” Harding said. “And there’s no doubt he’s going to get a college scholarship with the way he’s wrestling.”
Pollard, a move-in from Skiatook, was eligible to compete for the first time with the Cardinals last weekend and came away with a regional title.
“He fits in perfect with our team,” Harding said of the junior. “He works hard in practice. He has one focus on his mind, to win state.”
Spratley, a state champion in Pennsylvania last season as a freshman, is unbeaten going into state (34-0).
The Cardinals hope to continue their run of state tournament success. Collinsville has won eight of the past nine team championships, including last year when it tied Highway 20 rival Skiatook for the title.
Collinsville and Skiatook have continued their dramatic battles this season. The Cardinals defeated the Bulldogs in a regular-season dual in Collinsville last month. Skiatook then knocked off the Cardinals in the dual state finals two weeks ago in Enid. Collinsville then claimed the regional team title last weekend in Glenpool ahead of the second-place Bulldogs.
“At the state tournament, it’s like a puzzle and who knocks who off,” Harding said. “I doubt it will come down to a tie like last year. That was very, very rare. But it comes down to not getting pinned or getting a major when you can. I don’t know that the kids understood that before last year when we tied Skiatook. But now they do.”
