For many area fans, Gary “Doc” Blevins was the “voice” of high school basketball.
During the past three decades, Blevins was the public address announcer for most of the Tournament of Champions games, as well as the large-school state tournaments, especially when they are played at Mabee Center, although he also called some in Oklahoma City. Blevins also was Union's basketball and wrestling PA announcer for many years.
In a location change announced Thursday, the Union Performing Arts Center will be the site of a memorial service at 2 p.m. Saturday honoring Blevins, who died Jan. 25 after a brief illness. He was 69.
A viewing will be held from noon to 8 p.m. Thursday at Hayhurst Funeral Home in Broken Arrow.
Blevins was the longtime senior pastor of New Creation Church and pastor emeritus for Life Demonstration Church. For 27 years, he was the sideline reporter on Union football radio broadcasts and for 38 years he was Union baseball’s PA announcer, continuing in those roles after a serious car accident in January 2018. He also was a Fellowship of Christian athletes leader at Union as well as at times at other schools.
“We lost an integral member of our Union family on Saturday,” Union athletic director Emily Barkley said. “Doc Blevins dedicated his life to helping student-athletes be successful not only on the playing field but in life. We were blessed with his talents as PA announcer, sideline reporter and mentor for close to 40 years.
“Doc loved Union, our student-athletes and their families, and developing relationships through his leadership in FCA. He will be remembered through the thousands of lives he touched.”
Union football coach Kirk Fridrich was a freshman at the University of Tulsa when he first met Blevins and then they were teachers in neighboring classrooms for a year at Metro Christian.
“He meant so much to our program and community,” Fridrich said. “I got to see firsthand the impact he had on players and kids. He had a way of being able to relate with them. This past summer, I had a kid who needed a week away, and two hours later Doc had arranged for him to go to camp.”
Former University of Kansas and ORU basketball coach Ted Owens was Metro’s coach in the early 1990s while Blevins was there as a Bible teacher.
“The kids loved him,” Owens said. “He had such a sweet spirit. He was a wonderful man of God.”
Regent Prep basketball coach/athletic director Kerwin Dees worked with Blevins on sponsorship of FCA when they were at Owasso.
”Doc was an amazing influence on many youth in the Tulsa area over his lifetime,” Dees said.
”Teens and athletes knew that he cared about them and that he would listen to them. He also had an appreciation for coaches, athletics, and competition.”
Tulsa Public Schools athletic director Gil Cloud was AD at Union when he met Blevins in the late 1970s. Blevins initially was Union’s football PA announcer. TPS inducted Blevins into the TofC Hall of Fame in 2015 and he was inducted into the Union Athletic HOF in 2017. Blevins also had PA stints with the Tulsa Drillers, Tulsa Oilers and ORU.
“On the PA, he did a lot of homework to prepare and that made it more real for everyone,” Cloud said. “He cared about kids and was a really great guy, well versed. It’s a major loss.”
Jenks basketball coach and NFL referee Clay Martin was 11 when he met Blevins, who was then a FCA sponsor at Skelly Junior High. Martin and his wife, Shannon, were introduced to each other by Blevins while Martin was a student at Hale and Shannon was a student at Union.
"I was one of many that he influenced in a major way," Martin said. "I am thankful for him for many reasons."
Blevins had a major impact on Peyton Thompson, a Union All-State quarterback who now is at Oklahoma State. Thompson said Blevins is a "Union legend forever and a true `Champion for Christ,' which is what his youth ministry was called. There will never be another Doc Blevins."
Thompson added, "The influence that he had on me and so many others will never be forgotten. I will always be thankful that the Lord put Doc into my life when I came and joined the Union family. He was there for me since Day 1 and was always one of my biggest supporters. He always believed in me and gave me guidance like I was one of his own sons or grandsons.
"He showed me what it is truly like to invest in somebody. The post-game interviews, the life talks for hours and hours, the stories about his life and all of the people that he has impacted, sitting in the press box and talking while watching my brothers at the Union baseball games, the car rides taking him places when he was unable to drive, and the breakfasts together were the best of times. I will always be grateful for those conversations and the wisdom he instilled in me...
"He was always so uplifting and an encourager, but had a fun and joking side to him as well that always made me laugh and smile."
Blevins first began announcing sports at Tulsa’s American Christian College in the mid-1970s. He started his first FCA chapter in ‘78, and became a volunteer football coach at Lewis and Clark Middle School in order to get to know kids better. To give him something to do, the head coach gave him a medical kid to bandage players and that’s how he got the name “Doc.” He later served seven terms as the commissioner of the Tulsa Junior Athletic Association, which used oversee junior high athletics.
Blevins also was involved in politics and helped manage former Tulsa mayor Dick Crawford’s campaign. For six years, he had a radio show, “Doc Blevins and Friends,” on KCFO am970, which he co-hosted with Wayne McCombs and Rick Burke. The show is on Saturdays at 11 a.m. and repeated at 11 p.m. Show guests ranged from athletes to politicians. Blevins’ last appearance, on the Jan. 11 show, will be repeated this Saturday — the guest is Rep. Kevin Hern.
“Doc was at ease with and could talk in-depth with anyone,” McCombs said. “He could hold a room full of junior high kids spellbound with his stories from the Bible. His favorite time of the year was summer when he would take kids to Falls Creek (a Baptist church camp)."
Thompson said about his 2018 Falls Creek trip, "I will never forget when he allowed me and dozens of teammates and friends to go for free out of his own pocket and every single person that he allowed me to bring got saved because of his influence and persistence to get them there. It was one of the best weeks in my life and I know it was for many others as well. ... Doc's love and passion for Christ will always live inside of me and I hope I can continue to carry on everything he taught me. ... I love you Doc!"
Blevins was scheduled to give the invocation at this year's Claremore Field of Dreams Baseball Banquet and suggested to the event organizer, McCombs, that special guest Rick Monday, be invited as the guest speaker.
McCombs said, “Although Doc didn’t have an athletic body — he had polio as a child — he loved sports and had a voice — it had such presence.”
Hornets adds swimmers to Ring of Honor
Booker T. Washington announced Wednesday that swimming siblings Alisa vonHartitzsch and Stefan vonHartitzsch have been added to its Class of 2020 Ring of Honor class that now includes 21 athletes and coaches. The induction ceremony will be held between varsity basketball games when the Hornets host Jenks on Feb. 7. Alisa and Stefan will join sister Melanie, who was inducted last year, with banners in the Nathan E. Harris Field House rafters. Alisa and Stefan combined for 10 individual state swimming titles from 1988-93.
Also being inducted are Ryan Humphrey, Felix Jones, Kevin Lockett, William Tisdale, Bill Spiller, Elihue Latimer Jr., Fred Stevenson, Greg Goodwin, Marcus Peel, Mickey Collins, Grant Davis, Heather Burns, Rebecca Parks, Mike Mims, Ernie Jones, James Furch, Greg Nash, Jose Fernandez and Annette Kennedy. They will join 16 who were inducted last year when the Ring of Honor started.
Advance tickets ($7 adults, $4 senior citizens/students, cash only) will go on sale Monday at the BTW bookstore, which is open from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. weekdays.
TPS HOF banquet Thursday
The eighth annual TPS Athletics Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place. Inductees are Ebi Ere, Jason Parker, Emmett Hahn, Bobby Jack Stuart, Jim Benien, Vince Orange, Emmit J. McHenry, Lawrence “Night Train” Lane, Jim Shields, Lisa Barry Berg, Wally Knapp, Jim Linn and Joe Shoulders.
A reception will start at 5:30 p.m. Only a handful of tickets remained as of late Wednesday. Tickets for the banquet are $100. For more information, call 918-746-6453.
Ricke commits
Quarterback Chase Ricke, an All World offensive player of the year finalist for Class 3A state champion Lincoln Christian, has committed to Emporia State and will sign Wednesday when the next signing period opens. Lincoln offensive lineman Jordan Overson, an All World selection, has committed to Central Oklahoma.
Also committing to UCO are Bishop Kelley defensive lineman Montrell Cozart, a 2018 All World and World All-State selection and 2019 World All-State defensive lineman Vaka Tuifua of 4A state champion Poteau.