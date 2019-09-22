Players and coaches from Cascia Hall's five state championship football teams gathered for a reunion Thursday and to be honored during Friday's game against Oklahoma City Millwood.
Since this was a year ending in "9" Cascia coach Joe Medina believed it was an appropriate time for such a celebration as the Commandos won state titles in 1989, '99 and 2009 -- the latter capping a three-peat that also included gold balls in 2007-08.
"It's kind of surreal, the first time I've been back here in 20-plus years," said Mark Mendoza, a standout receiver on the '89 team and '90 World All-Metro player of the year who now lives in Allen, Texas. "It's great seeing all these people I played with. The state championship team was something special in '89."
Cascia has reached the playoffs in 32 consecutive years -- the state's longest current streak -- but in '89 success was fairly new to the Commandos, whose quarterback was John Peters.
"It's absolutely amazing to see the tradition that has been built through today," Peters said. "It's been so fun to be able to touch base with some of our friends and pick back up where we left off, some who I haven't seen in maybe 20 years."
Dan Eslicker, an AP All-State lineman on the '99 team, added, "It's incredible, consistently every year getting into the playoffs. It's fun to come back."
Although the Commandos, currently No. 10 in the Tulsa World's Class 3A rankings, have been regulars in the top-10 for many years, that hadn't been the case when Tom Stockton became head coach in 1986.
Stockton inherited a team that went 0-10 on the field in '85 and had not posted a winning record since '76.
"We had athletes, trust me it wasn't all coaching," Stockton said. "The main thing is we all got on the same page, it's not easy sometimes. These kids bought in, they wanted to win.
"This brings back such good memories, it's so great to celebrate this."
Cascia went 2-7 in Stockton's first year, but then took off, going 9-2 in '87 and 12-1 in '88 to set up the first gold ball.
"We had a pretty bad run leading up to my freshman year and then we started to see some success, made it to a playoff game and then started to gel," said Mendoza, who had 2,766 career receiving yards and 25 TDs. "The chemistry on our team and coaching, it all came to a head and it was a great thing. I had no idea when it started, it (a state title) was going to happen, but it was a great run."
Peters and Mendoza, who do regret falling just short in the '90 state final, were one of the area's top passing combinations in those years on an offense that was balanced the by the running of Kenny Gunn, 'the '89 Metro player of the year. All three also were impact defensive players -- Mendoza had 30 career interceptions. Cascia produced eight shutouts in '89.
"All of the (championship) teams had one common theme -- we play defense first," Medina said. "That's what wins you championships, that's the formula we've had for so many years. It's a pleasure to be a part of all of them."
Medina was an assistant on the '89 team, left in '92 to become a head coach in San Diego, and then returned to become Cascia's head coach in '99, succeeding Jim Frazier, who coached six years following Stockton's departure.
Medina, at the reunion, recalled that the first Cascia player he met upon his return, which was only a week before fall practice started, was Eslicker.
"When we first met him, we had open minds, we were seniors we just wanted to win," Eslicker said. "We just wanted to buy into whatever we were getting into, and we had no idea what we were getting into.
"Coach Medina was much more intense (than Frazier), he had a different mindset. It was more on conditioning and being able to play just as hard on the last play as the first play and it proved itself in the first game against Holland Hall. We could tell they were losing gas and we kept going."
Eslicker was referring to the opener when Cascia fell behind its traditional rival by 21 points and rallied with 21 in the final period for a 28-21 win, setting the tone for the season. The Commandos avenged a regular-season loss to Bristow with a 31-0 victory over the Purple Pirates in the 3A state final.
"On our way back I thought this was going to be crazy, it was going to be the wildest, but it was the quietest bus trip we ever had," Medina said. "I thought there was one reason. As a coach you ask your team to spend it, don't leave anything on the table and that's exactly what they did.
"There's one word to describe that season, `Magical.'
Medina has another word, "dynasty" to describe the 2007-09 teams that won 41 consecutive games.
"It's great, it brings back a lot of memories, it's a lot of fun," said Parker Sinko, a lineman on the '07-09 teams. "It's definitely cool to be part of it. If you played on one of the three teams you're always talking about it."
Speed merchant
Metro Christian coach Jared McCoy isn’t surprised by senior quarterback Asher Link’s ability to make plays with his feet.
Link had three more rushing touchdowns to go with a TD pass Friday, pacing the 2A No. 2 Patriots’ 35-13 win over Holland Hall.
He went 61 yards on a fourth-and-1 play from the Metro 39 in the second quarter and raced 46 yards out of the pocket to increase the Pats’ lead to 21-13 in the third quarter.
“He’s been doing it for us for two years and his speed continues to go up,” McCoy said. “He runs track and he’s the fastest kid on our team.”
Link uses his work for the track team to increase his speed and he qualified last spring for the 3A state track meet in the 100 meters.
He’s nearing 6,000 career passing yards and has 48 passing TDs over three seasons. But he also has 22 career rushing TDs – including 12 last year when he passed for 33 – and has run for more TDs so far in 2019 (eight) than he’s passed (six).
Huskies prevail
Bryce Drummond threw two touchdown passes and added a 4-yard TD run to help the Class A No. 5 Huskies prevailed 20-12 on Friday night at Morrison. With Morrison driving for a potential tying TD, Tre Harper intercepted a pass at Pawhuska’s 20 with 55 seconds left to seal the win.
“It was a good win for us against a very good team,” said Pawhuska coach Matt Hennesey, whose team is now 4-0 overall and 2-0 in A-5. “Our district is very tough, which will prepare us for the tough teams in the playoffs.”
Mike Brown, Tulsa World, and Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.