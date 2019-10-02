VOLLEYBALL
Tigers taking charge
Class 5A No. 3 Coweta is surging at the right time, riding a five-match winning streak, including wins over 5A No. 5 Claremore and 3A No. 1 Metro Christian.
Against Metro Christian, Linzy Dill led Coweta with nine kills and Heather Stiles added 35 assists in a 25-13, 27-25, 26-24 victory.
“I have told the girls every team has a killer mentality at this time of the season, and we cannot come in overconfident,” Coweta coach Tony Ramos said. “Our girls played their hearts out.”
Alexxia Mercer posted 12 kills and 11 digs against Claremore, and Kaycee Stiles had 24 digs and Allyson Mercer 14 in Coweta’s four-set victory (22-25, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21).
“Good battle against a great team,” Ramos said. “I had a talk with the girls after the first set, and they responded pretty well and executed our game plan.”
Time for regionals
No. 1 Regent Prep, No. 3 Lincoln Christian and No. 8 Summit Christian will host regional tournaments in Class 4A this week. In 3A, No. 1 Metro Christian and No. 2 Oklahoma Union will host regionals.
“We’re excited to be able to host a regional this year,” Metro Christian coach Beth Roe said. “We’ve played a tough schedule to prepare us, and we look forward to hosting Hulbert and Sperry.”
Lincoln Christian (22-10) will be defending its state title, but this time it’ll be in 4A. The Bulldogs won the 3A state championship last season.
“Having only lost two starters (from last season), the majority of the team understands the nerves of high-stake matches, and I believe that will give them an advantage that is hard to replicate in practice,” said Lincoln Christian coach Deidra Rader, whose club is led by libero Abby Cunningham.
Softball
Postseason push
This time next week, 32 teams will be preparing for state tournament action in Shawnee. In order to get to that point, it will take regional championships to make the eight-team fields in Classes 3A through B.
In Class 3A, Henryetta and Tahlequah Sequoyah will host regional tournaments after claiming district titles in Districts 3A-6 and 3A-8, respectively.
For Henryetta, it came down to the wire for the district championship with the Knights splitting a season series with Beggs. Both Henryetta and Beggs finished 1-1 in 3A-6, but Henryetta won the tiebreaker.
“As a coach, we want nothing more than to be playing our best ball come playoff time, and we showed signs of that in the district title game at home against Beggs,” Henryetta coach Ryan Swallow said. “It was a huge win in front of a huge crowd, and we hope to take that momentum into the playoffs.”
Leading the way for Henryetta (23-6) has been Avery Miller and her 1.26 ERA, and Jalynn Josling with a team-high .517 batting average. Kasedi Gobin also has bolstered the Knights’ offense with a .434 batting average, and she’ll put it on display when Henryetta hosts Westville, Dewey and Valliant in regional play.
Beggs will serve as the No. 2 seed at the Tishomingo regional. The Demons (25-10) will take on Haskell in the opening round of the regional.
“The girls are excited to get into regionals,” Beggs coach Trent Patterson said. “They know every game the rest of the way is going to be a battle, regardless of who it is against.”
Beggs is led by Kaci Phelps, who has a 1.26 ERA with 217 strikeouts in 185 innings pitched. On offense, Phelps, Joely Speer, Haily Barnes, Kaylee Hutton, Haileigh Mills and Hannah Padgett are powering the Demons.
“They have prepared well and are looking forward to competing for a chance to go to the state tournament,” Patterson said.
Cross country
Mazzei leads Trojans
Sophomore Avery Mazzei placed first at the pre-state meet in Edmond over the weekend, covering the 5K in 18 minutes, 59 seconds. She was the only runner to finish under 19 minutes, and she won by a full minute.
The Jenks girls won the team title with 65 points, which was 49 points better than Edmond Santa Fe (114).
Deborah Mazzei (fourth at 20:31), Ryann Barber (10th at 20:41), Shelby Kihega (20th at 21:23) and Tarryn Lowry (22:03) rounded out the rest of Jenks’ top five finishers.