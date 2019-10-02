Wednesday, Oct. 23, has been announced as the date of the Tulsa World’s Winter Sports Photo Day.
Area high school players and coaches are invited to attend that event, which will be held from 3:30-6:30 p.m. at Union High School’s UMAC’s Redskin Room.
Coaches from basketball, swimming, wrestling and other winter sports are asked to bring their top five to eight athletes. Football teams that missed the World’s Fall Sports Photo Day in August also are invited to attend, as well as any spring sports teams.
Participants can attend any time between 3:30 and 6:30 p.m., and it usually takes from 30 to 45 minutes for each team to fill out forms and have their pictures taken.
The photos and information gathered at the event are vital to the World’s coverage of high school sports throughout the school year. Many story ideas are generated from Photo Day.
Athletes participating in Photo Day are eligible to be asked to be the student selector in the World’s “Weekly World Picks.”
For more information, contact Barry Lewis at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or at 918-581-8393.
Turnaround for Cardinals
East Central scored its most points in eight years in a 60-14 victory over Memorial last Friday. It was a big reversal from Memorial’s 48-6 win over the Cardinals last year.
The last time the Cardinals scored more in a game was in a 61-14 win against Tahlequah in 2011. East Central had not won a district opener since 2013.
“We had a very good ballgame,” East Central coach Kevin Gordon said. “Our young (freshman) quarterback, Cunu Fields, really came around. Overall, on offense, defense and special teams we had a great night.”
East Central’s defense scored touchdowns on interception returns by Terreal Galloway and Lerenzo Fagan. William McGuire had two TD runs. The Cardinals are trying to build on last year’s 4-6 record, which was their most wins since 2013 and best record since reaching the Class 5A state final in 2012.
“We’re starting to get together a little more,” Galloway said. “We want to put ourselves on the map.”
Added teammate Sir Littlejohn, “It was a confidence booster. Now we’ve got to better ourselves.”
East Central (2-2) visits Claremore (1-3) on Friday.
Hot start for Mounds
For the first time this century, Mounds is 4-0. The Golden Eagles — who had 3-0 starts in 2013 and 2002 — knocked off rival Liberty 68-14 last Friday to post their best start since opening 6-0 in 1998.
“We’ve got a good group of seniors who are playing well and some young players who have made timely contributions,” Mounds coach Scott Robb said.
Jayden Wall, Brody Rice, Jayden Smith and Omar Pina all hauled in at least one TD pass from Dayton Patrick. Wall had eight catches for 146 yards and four TDs while Rice added three for 142 yards and a TD.
On defense, Smith had two interceptions and Cody Sowell one.
“Tyler Davidson, our defensive coordinator, had done a great job with the defense,” Robb said. “And our offense is starting to come around. However, we’ve got some tough games on the horizon, so we can’t get complacent.”
It was the most points scored by Mounds since an 82-14 win over Yale in 2014. Mounds visits Wayne (0-3) on Friday.
Wild finish
With just over two minutes left last Friday, Watts faced an 18-point deficit. The undefeated Engineers, however, rallied for a 48-44 win over Porum.
Kenny Tush’s 38-yard TD run and a 2-point conversion cut Porum’s lead to 44-34. Tye Whaler scored on a 25-year fumble return and another 2-point conversion made it 44-42. Watts recovered the onside kick and scored again when Tush caught a 44-yard TD pass from Aaron Mitchell with 49 seconds left.
Family ties
Sophomore brothers Jessy and Duncan Toothman led Class B No. 9 Prue to a 38-14 win over Summit Christian last Friday. Jessy had 19 carries for 143 yards and three TDs, and younger brother Duncan had seven rushes for 190 yards and two TDs.
Thursday Night Football
One of the week’s top matchups will be at 7 p.m. Thursday, when 5A No. 5 Edison hosts No. 6 Bishop Kelley at LaFortune Stadium. Also on Thursday, Rogers hosts Pryor at S.E. Williams Stadium.
Catching up with ...
Ian Corwin (Jenks) picked up his first college win as he completed 20-of-29 passes for 255 yards and four TDs to lead Drake past Marist 41-17 last Saturday. Corwin was named the STATS FCS National Freshman Player of the Week. ...
In his college debut on Sept. 21, Alex Felkins (Holland Hall) made a 50-yard field goal — the third-longest in Columbia history that dates back to 1870. ...
Robby Finnell (Hale) will be inducted into the University of the Ozarks’ Sports Hall of Fame on Oct. 18 in Clarksville, Arkansas. Finnell is the baseball program’s all-time modern-era leader in career games started (160), homers (31), RBIs (159) and walks (73). He was named to the ESPN The Magazine Academic All-America first team in 2008.
Ben Johnson, for the Tulsa World, contributed to this column.