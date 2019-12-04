Booker T. Washington’s boys and Muldrow’s girls will return to defend their titles in the 55th annual Tournament of Champions scheduled Dec. 26-28 at Oral Roberts University’s Mabee Center.
Washington, with 2018 TofC MVP Bryce Thompson also returning, is one of five top-ranked boys teams in the tournament, which is the state’s top high school basketball showcase.
“It’s another great field, and we’re glad to be back,” Washington coach Conley Phipps II said after the pairings were announced Wednesday at the TofC luncheon at the DoubleTree Tulsa at Warren Place.
Last year, Class 6A Washington defeated 5A Memorial in the title game. Both went on to win state championships. Memorial is again ranked No. 1. Washington and Memorial again are on opposite sides of the bracket, and the TofC is the only opportunity for these teams to meet.
“Once again, it’s an amazing field with Division I talent on every roster,” Memorial coach Bobby Allison said.
First-round boys games on Dec. 26 are 5A No. 2 Del City against Class A No. 4 Garber at 10:30 a.m., followed by Washington meeting Class B No. 1 Duke at 1:30, 4A No. 1 OKC Heritage Hall against 3A No. 1 OKC Millwood at 5:30 and Memorial facing 2A No. 5 Okemah at 8:30 p.m.
In first-round girls games, 5A No. 4 Rogers faces 3A No. 1 Adair at 9 a.m., 5A No. 3 Coweta meets 4A No. 4 Muldrow at noon, 4A No. 13 Oologah plays 6A No. 2 Moore at 4 p.m., and 6A No. 3 Washington meets 3A No. 8 Kellyville at 7 p.m.
“We are super excited to be asked to be back for a third straight year,” Muldrow girls coach Jana Armer said. “This field this year is tough. It is loaded. We’re going to come up here and play some good basketball, play some great teams.”
Sessions each day start at 9 a.m. and 4 p.m. There are eight games each day. Finals are scheduled at 7 p.m. (girls) and 8:30 p.m. (boys) Dec. 28.
Admission is $10 per session (four games), but all-session passes may be purchased online for $40 at mabeecenter.com until Dec. 24.
Early start for Hornets
Booker T. Washington’s game Saturday will be nationally televised on ESPNU. The Hornets will face St. Louis Christian Academy in the Norm Stewart Classic at the University of Missouri. Tipoff will be bright and early — at 7 a.m.
“Playing that early will be a new experience for me. We’ll wake up at 5 and eat at 5:30. But we’re excited to be there,” Phipps said. “It will be great exposure for us.”
Washington opened the season with a 79-72 loss to another St. Louis team, Christian Brothers, last Friday at Duncanville, Texas. Thompson and Trey Phipps scored 27 points each for Washington, but a fourth-quarter lead slipped away after Thompson fouled out.
Long journey
Poteau’s Greg Werner has 242 wins in 31 seasons as a head football coach and has taken three different schools to state finals. Werner, on his fourth try, will look to come away with his and the Pirates’ first gold ball when they play Weatherford in the Class 4A state title game at 1 p.m. Friday at Wantland Stadium in Edmond.
Wagoner coach Dale Condict, whose team lost to Poteau in the semifinals, is hoping Werner can capture the title. Condict lost in his first two trips to state finals before winning four.
“Coach Werner is a great man, a great coach,” Condict said. “I’m rooting for him next week. He’s done this a long time and been highly successful. He’s lacking one thing on his resume, and I hope he gets it.”
Honors for OSD
Oklahoma School for the Deaf’s Angie Shelby was named as National Deafdigest Sports’ Division 2 volleyball coach of the year.
Three OSD football players received All-American honors — Tyler Manek and Jose Salas from Tulsa, and K.J. Lokeijak from Ponca City.