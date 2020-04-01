With school not in session last Thursday due to the COVID-19 shutdown, Edison basketball coach Michael Parish played golf with a few friends — Rogers State basketball coach Justin Barkley, Claremore Sequoyah athletic director Steve Cooper, Sequoyah coach Brannon Feese and Collinsville principal Scott Kiker.
During their round, Parish received a phone call from Shawnee basketball coach Ron Arthur and then kicked around a long-shot idea with his golf partners.
If the COVID-19 situation improves and health conditions allow, Parish has a dream that some of the basketball teams that qualified for the canceled state tournaments could play in an outdoor event, in June or early July, perhaps at a venue such as the Gathering Place, with proceeds going to charity.
“This has been unlike any other year,” Parish said. “None of our players have played in a state tournament. For all the seniors, they won’t get another chance. I think it would be neat if we could do something for these kids who have worked so hard.”
Arthur, who has known Parish for 30 years and whose team would have faced Edison in the Class 5A boys quarterfinals, said his phone call about games between state tournament teams was “fun and games,” but “if he (Parish) can figure it out, I would be all for it. It would be fun.”
Such an event would be a showcase for players while also providing closure.
“All our practices were done and on March 12, we were all loading up, all our players had their ties on and were preparing to go to Skiatook for the state tournament when we learned we weren’t going to play,” Parish said. “That’s the last time that I’ve been able to see my players.”
To hold such an event, the OSSAA would have to relax some rules and provide some exemptions.
“I think anything like this that we could do for the kids would be great,” said Jenks coach Clay Martin, whose program was a state qualifier for the first time since 2015.
Memorial coach Bobby Allison said, “It would be amazing and fun.”
Booker T. Washington coach Conley Phipps also likes the concept, even though his top-ranked Class 6A team probably would not participate due to college obligations for top players Bryce Thompson and Trey Phipps.
“It’s a great idea and would be unbelievable if it came to realization,” Conley Phipps said.
A few years ago, Parish took his son, Luke (an Edison starter), to the famed Rucker Park, where outdoor basketball is played in New York City. Parish’s current idea also was inspired from watching the 2011 game between Michigan State and North Carolina that was played on the deck of a U.S. Navy aircraft carrier, the USS Carl Vinson.
“If we could make this happen, it would be a dream come true,” Parish said.
Jenks guard Nelson commits to Rogers State
Jenks senior guard Anfernee Nelson committed Monday to Rogers State.
The 6-foot-4 Nelson, who moved from Okmulgee before his junior season, averaged a team-high 13.9 points and 4.7 rebounds to help the Trojans post a 21-5 record and qualify for the 6A state tournament for the first time since 2015. Nelson was selected to the All-Frontier Valley Conference’s first team.
“He had two really good seasons for us,” Jenks coach Clay Martin said. “I think his best basketball is ahead of him at the next level and that he has a high ceiling.”
Verbal commitments are not binding. The next signing period is scheduled to start April 15, but may be delayed due to the COVID-19 shutdown.
BTW’s Breath selects prep school
Booker T. Washington senior center Jalen Breath plans to play next season for Link Year Prep in Branson, Missouri. Link Year plays a schedule of other prep schools and college teams.
The 6-8 Breath was an all-Frontier Valley Conference first-team selection as he averaged 12 points and 11 rebounds this season and was a starter on the Hornets’ state title team last year. Breath moved from Westmoore before his junior season, sank the tiebreaking free throws with 1.7 seconds left to defeat Southmoore in last year’s 6A semifinals.
“He was unbelievable in our 12-game winning streak at the end of the season,” Hornets coach Conley Phipps said. “It was fun to see his improvement and I’m proud of him. He’s going to play major college basketball.”
Quotable
Memorial’s Allison said about the current situation involving high school athletics being shut down and college signings suspended, “We’re all at halftime now.”
Tiki Bowl invites Bixby’s Williams
Bixby quarterback Mason Williams has received an invitation to play in the 2021 Hawaii Tiki Bowl, scheduled Jan. 4 at Honolulu’s Aloha Stadium. Seventy players from across the nation will play in the game and the teams will be led by small-college coaches.
Williams passed for 3,491 yards and 47 touchdowns last season to lead the Spartans to a second consecutive Class 6AII state title. In two seasons, Williams has thrown for 6,716 yards and 83 TDs.
All World honors revealed next week
The Tulsa World’s All World honors for winter sports are scheduled to be announced next week. Boys swimming is scheduled in the World’s Tuesday (April 7) print edition, followed by girls swimming Wednesday (April 8), wrestling on April 9, girls basketball on April 10 and boys basketball on April 11. The World’s boys and girls All-State basketball teams will be published April 12. Basketball coaches who have not sent in their nominations are urged to contact Barry Lewis (boys) at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or Mike Brown (girls) at mike.brown@tulsaworld.com as soon as possible.
