Edison's two greatest running backs, Spencer Tillman and Sevion Morrison, met Wednesday.
They got together before Tillman's induction into the Edison Hall of Fame.
"It's really amazing to be able to meet such an amazing person on and off the field, so overall it's great," Morrison said.
Tillman, a 1982 Edison graduate, is the Eagles' career rushing leader with 4,009 yards but Morrison is only 9 yards away from breaking that record.
"I think it's great," said Tillman, now a Fox Sports analyst. "I think records, as cliche as it sounds, are meant to be broken."
Tillman then turned to Morrison and said, "So I'm excited for you. I've been kind of tweeting you along the way and it's been kind of exciting to watch."
Tillman, then going into TV interviewing mode, asked Morrison if history means anything to him. Morrison answered, "It really does mean a lot, because Bill Goldberg, and you, and me trying to carry that tradition really is great."
Earlier Wednesday, Morrison watched video of Tillman from his University of Oklahoma days. Tillman went on to play eight years in the NFL with the Houston Oilers and San Francisco 49ers.
"When he was at OU he was an explosive running back --tall, bulky getting through there, reminding me of myself," Morrison said.
Morrison impresses Tillman, who reminds him of Edgerrin James.
"He's like a Swiss army knife," Tillman said. "He can do it all, he's a slasher, he can convert power to speed or speed to power no matter what the situation is..
"When you look at his skill set, it's impressive. ... He's not facing the number of people in the box I used to face, but that doesn't diminish his success, because he's incredible, more athletic than I was, that's for sure. I got mine the hard way, I had some speed and a little strength along with that as well, but for him, he's got it all. He's a special player."
Morrison is a Nebraska commit and Tillman related a story about how he nearly signed with the Cornhuskers instead of OU.
"I was in the Petroleum Land Management program and they had an academic counselor named Ursula Walsh," Tillman said. "They didn't have a program under that title as such and she literally told me that with (then-Nebraska football coach) Tom Osborne standing there, `we don't have that program and if you want to stay in that space you probably need to go to Oklahoma because it has a better PLM school.' And the look that came over Tom Osborne's face ... but that honesty is what resonated with me."
So how does Morrison analyze Tillman's TV work?
"He's kind of funny," Morrison said. "I watch some of his stuff on YouTube. He knows the game of football and he played it. He's a good commentator."
Morrison can break Tillman's career record Friday night against MidTown Classic rival Memorial.
"It would really mean the world to me, because Spencer was that guy in high school," Morrison said and then added about traditional rival Memorial being the opponent, "Perfect timing. I'm kind of glad it all fell in place, because Memorial is our MidTown Classic rival game -- being 9 yards away, I like how it all fell on Homecoming."