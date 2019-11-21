Almost three years after the groundbreaking, McLain’s new fieldhouse hosted its first basketball games Thursday as the Titans opened the season against Edison.
McLain athletic director Philip Johnson, a 1976 graduate of the high school, had been looking forward to the day ever since a $415 million bond project was passed by Tulsa voters in 2015.
“I was like a kid on Christmas Eve,” Johnson said during a ceremony before the games. “I woke up early this morning thinking about this day, and it worked out real well. It was worth the wait. Christmas is always worth the wait.”
Edison swept the varsity games with the Eagles boys winning 44-35 and the girls 82-20. McLain’s junior varsity boys kept Edison from winning all four games.
TPS originally hoped the $12 million fieldhouse, known for now as Titan Arena, would be ready before the end of last season. Titan Arena has two gyms, a hospitality area, meeting and film rooms and a spirit store.
McLain boys coach Randy Rutherford said the new arena is “a great place that will give our kids a lot of a pride, a great opportunity going forward.”
Titans junior Khalil Liggins, who scored eight points, said about the night, “It was very exciting. We’ve been waiting for this. It feels good to be playing before more people.”
Former McLain boys basketball coaches Mike Bolton (1977-92) and Pete Vanzant (1972-77) attended the opening ceremony and were impressed by the new facility.
“It’s superb,” said Bolton, who led McLain to its only state basketball title in 1990. “They did a wonderful job.”
Vanzant said, “It’s great. It’s as good as there is in Tulsa Public Schools.”
It’s the fourth new TPS arena that has opened in this decade, following those at Booker T. Washington and Edison in 2012, and Memorial in 2014. The next new arena is scheduled be in 2021 at East Central. One of the varsity game officials Thursday, Eddie Morris, also worked the first game at Memorial’s Veterans Arena.
“It’s a cool thing to remember,” Morris said.
The McLain arena’s opening games were moved up a day after Edison requested several weeks ago the schedule change due to the realized possibility of the Eagles’ football team hosting a quarterfinal football game Friday.
Bolton was Edison boys basketball coach Michael Parish’s All-State coach in 1989.
“It’s an honor being a part of the opening night,” Parish said. “There have been so many great coaches and players at McLain. For them to get this gymnasium, I couldn’t be happier for them.”
One of Edison’s most successful boys coaches, John Phillips, graduated (1965) and coached at McLain (2007-09) and was at the opener.
“This is awesome,” Phillips said. “I don’t think you can put a price tag on what this does for the kids. I really like the layout. I’m blown away”
Edison girls coach, Wan U, who played on Bolton’s title team, picked up the first varsity win at his high school alma mater.
“This was a treat,” U said.
TPS athletic director Gil Cloud envisions the fieldhouse, which seats 1,200 and can hold 2,217, being used for regional and area tournaments.
“It’s nice,” Cloud said. “I think to have this nice facility, this will do for this community what the Rogers stadium project will do for that community (when it opens next year). I think everything else around it will improve.”
Edison 44, McLain 35 (boys)
Loddie Combs scored nine of his 13 points in the second half, and Mason Alexander scored eight after intermission to help Edison withstand McLain’s comeback bid. Kejuan McCall paced the Titans with 13 points.
“It felt like a playoff-type atmosphere,” Parish said.
Edison 82, McLain 20 (girls)
Mariah Smith scored 17 of her 23 points in the second quarter to propel the Eagles to a 45-6 halftime lead.
Edison 44, McLain 35 (boys)
Edison 12 11 15 6 — 44
McLain 9 7 8 11 — 35
Edison (1-0): Combs 13, Asberry 12, Alexander 8, Parish 7, Huggins 2, Overton-Tobie 2.
McLain (0-1): McCall 13, Liggins 8, Haynes 6, Galloway 4, Buckley 2, Penny 2.
Edison 82, McLain 20 (girls)
Edison 14 31 18 19 — 82
McLain 3 3 7 7 — 20
Edison (1-0): M. Smith 23, Tease 13, Malone 11, Davis 9, D. Smith 9, Alexander 6, Newton 3, Boozer 2, Crosslen 2, Ezell 2, Williams 2.
McLain (0-1): Mason 8, Cherry 6, Taylor 3, Swift 2, Warrior 1.