SOFTBALL
Another Olivia in the Pryor pipeline for 2019
Olivia Rains was Pryor’s softball catalyst from the day she stepped on the diamond as a freshman. Now the All-World softball player of the year is at the University of Oklahoma, and the Tigers will look to continue success without her or slugger M’Kayla Hillman.
“We will certainly miss Olivia and M’Kayla,” Pryor coach Mark Dicus said. “They were awesome.”
But Dicus, who led Pryor to the Class 5A title in 2016, feels good about his team’s chances this year.
“We have a good one in the middle with Olivia Cummings,” Dicus said of his senior pitcher. “She was hurt all of last year, and people have probably forgotten about her. But she is a good one, and she’ll give us a great chance every day.”
The Tigers’ offense will be anchored by senior outfielder Kennedy Cramer, a Tulsa commit.
“Olivia and Kennedy will be our two bell cows that will lead a host of talented underclassmen,” Dicus said. “We might be a huge surprise this year.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH McKayla Carney, Broken Arrow
During her sophomore season in 2018, Carney scored 49 runs and had 39 RBIs, 18 extra-base hits and 12 stolen bases. Also sported percentages of .547 (on-base) and .678 (slugging).
Kenzie Chacon, Oologah
Last year’s Pitcher of the Year in District 4A-6 with a 16-3 record and 0.74 ERA, she also had 25 RBIs and a .687 slugging percentage.
Drew Riddle and Celeste Wood, Hilldale
Two key cogs in the Hornets’ lineup after combining for 52 runs, 34 extra-base hits and 48 RBIs last season. Both will be juniors this season, with Wood at shortstop and Riddle, a Tulsa commit, playing catcher and pitcher.
Madi Joice, Tahlequah Sequoyah
Mercer University commit pitched the Indians to the Class 3A state championship in 2018 with a 1.31 earned run average and 19-2 record. Heads into her senior season with career totals of 51 runs, 131 hits, 112 RBIs, 44 doubles and a .545 slugging percentage.
2018 state champions
Class 6A: Westmoore
Class 5A: Carl Albert
Class 4A: Tuttle
3A: Tahlequah Sequoyah
Class 2A: Dale
Class A: Amber-Pocasset
Class B: Kiowa
VOLLEYBALL
Another big season in store for Tulsa-area teams?
Victory Christian went from not having any volleyball championships to now owning back-to-back titles. The Conquerors defeated Christian Heritage for the Class 4A championship to cap the 2018 season, and Bishop Kelley (5A) and Lincoln Christian (3A) also won titles for Tulsa-area schools.
It was quite the turnaround for teams in northeast Oklahoma, after Victory Christian was the only one to triumph in 2017. Now Bishop Kelley will hunt the 19th title in the program’s history.
“With such a short season, team chemistry is an important factor in a team’s success,” Bishop Kelley coach Jerri Berna said. “I am proud that our team enjoys each other, and we look forward to allowing that to work for us as we continue to improve.”
PLAYERS TO WATCH Mallory Hendrix, Owasso
An All-World finalist in 2018, Hendrix recorded 466 kills at outside hitter as a junior, and also added 676 assists to lead the Rams to the 6A state tournament.
Jaxie Wakley, Victory Christian
Now a two-time state champion, Wakley collected 534 kills en route to All-World honors as a junior in 2018.
Caitlin Ozment, Bishop Kelley
As the Comets’ offensive catalyst during her junior season in 2018, Ozment registered a team-high 390 kills.
2018 state champions
Class 6A: Edmond Santa Fe
Class 5A: Bishop Kelley
Class 4A: Victory Christian
Class 3A: Lincoln Christian
CROSS COUNTRY
Another title on tap for the Comets?
Schools not named Bishop Kelley could be in for another battle for second place in Class 5A in 2019. Bishop Kelley claimed its second consecutive girls championship in 2018, and the Comets return four of their top five placers from last season.
Individual title winner Ella Eureste paced the Comets, and her teammates — Tess Crosley (fourth), Sara Crosley (sixth), Alexandra Borovich (10th) and Addison Gehring (14th) — all finished in the top 15.
Tess Crosley graduated in May, but Isabella Thompson, who finished 18th at state, returns for her sophomore season.
RUNNERS TO WATCH
Girls
Natalia Cleveland, Regent Prep
Teammate Ellie Gilbreath dominated nearly every race last season, and Cleveland was always right on her heels. Could be Cleveland’s turn for the Rams.
Avery Mazzei, Jenks
Finished fifth at last year’s 6A state meet as a freshman, and she won the Deer Creek meet to start the 2019 season.
Boys
Nate Gibson, Lincoln Christian
Placed first at the Claremore Sequoyah meet to begin the season.
2018 state champions
Girls
Class 6A: Deer Creek / Sophia Maag (Norman)
Class 5A: Bishop Kelley / Ella Eureste (Bishop Kelley)
Class 4A: Kingfisher / Kennadi Price (Weatherford)
Class 3A: Marietta / Jaylee Miller (Comanche)
Class 2A: Boise City / Ellie Gilbreath (Regent Prep)
Boys
Class 6A: Edmond Deer Creek / Gabe Simonsen (Mustang)
Class 5A: Piedmont / Chrisitan Arenivar (Santa Fe South)
Class 4A: Seminole / Miguel Duran (Madill)
Class 3A: Marietta / Zane Nutter (Marietta)
Class 2A: Mooreland / Colten Brown (Boise City/Keyes)