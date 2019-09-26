Games really start to count this week as most state high school teams will open their district schedule, although some in the smaller classifications have already started. Playoff berths are determined by district games with the first four teams in each district qualifying for the postseason. The top two finishers in each district will open the playoffs at home.
Below are five intriguing district races to watch.
4A-3
There are no cupcakes in this district. Catoosa, a perennial playoff contender, is the only team at 0-3 but has played three competitive games. Last year, Oologah reached the playoffs after an 0-3 start. Wagoner (2-1) is favored for an eighth consecutive district title, but should be seriously challenged again by Bristow (2-1) and Oologah (2-1). McLain (2-1), Cleveland (2-1), Grove (1-2) and Miami (1-2) are all improved and it could be a wild scramble for the fourth playoff spot.
6AI-1
Jenks (1-2) hosts Broken Arrow (2-1) on Friday and the winner of that game will likely capture the district title as it has the previous 12 years, although Norman is being highly touted by media in that area after a 3-0 start. Norman is ranked No. 3 in the AP poll and Jenks is No. 6. In the World rankings, Jenks is No. 4 and Norman is No. 6. Westmoore is also off to a 3-0 start. Edmond Santa Fe (2-1) and Yukon (1-2) also have the potential to qualify for the playoffs.
5A-4
In recent years, there usually has been at least one good team in this district miss out on the playoffs and that will probably be the case again. Collinsville (2-1) was the preseason favorite in the coaches’ voting but has lost its top player, Brayden Burd, due to a season-ending knee injury. Claremore (1-2) was picked No. 2 but has lost two in a row to quality opponents. Tahlequah (3-0), picked No. 3, may be the favorite now. Skiatook (2-1) and Pryor (2-1) have won two in a row going into their meeting Friday. East Central (1-2) also could contend again for the final playoff spot. Friday’s Claremore at Collinsville game could be pivotal.
3A-3
Going into the final week of last season, five teams had a chance to tie for this district title with the four playoff spots being decided on marginal points. There is the potential for that to occur again although Friday’s Lincoln Christian at Stigler winner will be the favorite to capture the title. Checotah, Idabel and Seminole will again be scrambling for the other two playoff spots. Roland (1-2) appears to have a strong and also could join that scramble.
A-5
District play has already started and Barnsdall (4-0, 2-0) plays at Pawhuska (4-0, 2-0) for sole possession of the lead Friday. There are going to be two good teams not make the playoffs from this loaded district, which also includes defending state champion Tonkawa (4-0, 1-0), Pawnee (3-0, 1-0) and traditional powers Hominy (3-1, 0-1) and Morrison (2-2, 0-2). Barnsdall had a huge comeback win over Hominy last week. Another key game Friday is Tonkawa at Pawnee.