Cole Dugger
Owasso • Readers choice
The senior quarterback, in his Rams debut after moving from Collinsville, completed 18-of-26 passes for 376 yards and three TDs, and rushed for a TD in a 47-34 victory at Bentonville (Arkansas) West. He edged Cleveland’s Asher Brewer by 41 votes for the award.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Mason Williams
Bixby • Staff choice
Junior QB connected on 32-of-44 passes for 435 yards and eight TDs in a 77-44 win at Mansfield (Texas) Timberview.
Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.