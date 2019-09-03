Cole Dugger

Owasso • Readers choice

The senior quarterback, in his Rams debut after moving from Collinsville, completed 18-of-26 passes for 376 yards and three TDs, and rushed for a TD in a 47-34 victory at Bentonville (Arkansas) West. He edged Cleveland’s Asher Brewer by 41 votes for the award.

Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.

Mason Williams

Bixby • Staff choice

Junior QB connected on 32-of-44 passes for 435 yards and eight TDs in a 77-44 win at Mansfield (Texas) Timberview.

Send football player-of-the-week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.

