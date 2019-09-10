Jacob Barrett
Checotah • Staff choice
Eastern Michigan commit had six rushes for 176 yards and three TDs, and completed 4-of-7 passes for 86 yards and a touchdown in a 41-14 win over Keys.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Isaac Smith
Wagoner • Readers choice
Junior defensive end had 14 tackles with two sacks in a 36-27 win at Coweta. Bixby receiver/defensive back Brennan Presley edged out Hominy's Cliffy Hayes for second place in the voting.
