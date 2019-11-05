Jeremiah Besses
Bishop Kelley • Readers choice
Junior wide receiver had four receptions for a school-record 185 yards and three touchdowns in a 41-38 win at Coweta. Won the readers poll by 46 votes over Booker T. Washington's Jaiden Carroll.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Jaiden Carroll
B.T. Washington • Staff choice
Freshman running back had 32 rushes for 253 yards and four touchdowns in a 34-14 victory over Ponca City.
Send football player of the week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.