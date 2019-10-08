Kale Carner
Dewey • Readers choice
Senior quarterback/defensive back completed 11-of-18 passes for 307 yards and three touchdowns in a 62-45 win over Haskell. He also had 21 carries for 143 yards and three TDs. On defense, he had an interception. And he was named homecoming king. He won by 47 votes over runner-up Sawyer Jones of Wagoner.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Te’Zohn Taft
Sapulpa • Staff choice
Junior running back/DB had 360 all-purpose yards on 19 touches and six touchdowns in a 55-40 win over Bartlesville. He carried 14 times for 208 yards and four TDs, caught four passes for 146 yards and two TDs, and also made three solo tackles.
Send football player of the week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.