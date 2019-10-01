Dayton Patrick
Mounds • Readers choice
Senior quarterback/defensive back accounted for 478 yards and 10 touchdowns in a 68-14 win at Liberty. He completed 16-of-25 passes for 398 yards and eight TDs and had seven rushes for 90 yards with two TDs. On defense, he had an interception. He won the award by four votes over Cascia Hall’s Jake Weller.
Editor’s note: Each Saturday, we’ll post an online poll of eight candidates on whom to vote. Voting ends 3 p.m. Tuesday and we’ll print the winner Wednesday.
Ben Ward
Cleveland • Staff choice
Junior QB accounted for 353 yards and five tourdowns in a 34-31 win at Oologah. He had 22 carries for 218 yards and two TDs, and completed 12-of-19 passes for 135 yards and three TDs. He finished third in the readers’ poll, only 24 votes behind Patrick.
Send football player of the week nominations to Barry Lewis before 4 p.m. Saturdays at barry.lewis@tulsaworld.com or call 918-581-8393.